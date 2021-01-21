Photo by Michael Alexander Father Daniel Toof and Deacon Jerry Connell greet parishioners outside the original St. Anna Church building following a 2004 Mass. The Monroe church was dedicated on May 16, 1957. Catholic Extension helped fund construction of St. Anna's original building and others in the Archdiocese of Atlanta's history. Archbishop Hartmayer urges support of Catholic Extension's fundraising calendar program.

Atlanta Catholic Extension calendars support poor mission dioceses By SAMANTHA SMITH, Staff Writer | Published January 21, 2021

ATLANTA—Hanging a calendar in your home can help bring the faith to an American family near you.

Catholic Extension, a Papal Society that supports poor and remote Catholic communities throughout the United States, has provided fundraising calendars for more than 100 years. All proceeds go towards its mission of building vibrant and transformative Catholic faith communities. Donations support nearly 90 mission dioceses with faith formation, seminarian education, support for priests and religious and building facilities.

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., has asked parishes to consider offering Catholic Extension calendars for 2022. This is an opportunity “for us to increase the funding available to lift up our brothers and sisters living on the margins,” he said in a letter to pastors.

The organization has contributed to the Archdiocese of Atlanta. In 1956, Catholic Extension gave a grant to help build St. Anna Church in Monroe. Between 1956 and 1984, the organization sent more than $600,000 (now considered more than $3.6 million when converted for inflation) to support church buildings and subsidies, Masses, seminarian education and campus Newman Centers, explained Archbishop Hartmayer.

Catholic Extension contributed to the construction of 10 parishes in the Atlanta Archdiocese including St. Francis of Assisi Church, Cartersville; St. Mary Mother of God Church, Jackson; and St. Peter Church, LaGrange. In the fall of 2019, three Atlanta priests joined the organization for a mission immersion program at the border of the U.S. and Mexico. Catholic Extension continues to support programs in the Diocese of Savannah.

Individuals may order the 2021 calendar directly. Four designs are available this year, with one including saints and feast days, another with devotions to Mary, a Spanish version and “Rejoice O’ Earth,” featuring photos of the organization’s mission dioceses.

“Three to five times a day, typically, a person who hangs a calendar on their home wall or their office wall looks at it,” said Ray Totaro from Catholic Extension. “Three to five times a day, we are reminded of our faith.”