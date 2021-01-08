Archbishop Hartmayer’s statement on violence at nation’s Capitol

ATLANTA–Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., released a statement on Friday, Jan. 8 in the wake of this week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol building. In his message, he urges prayer for a peaceful transfer of power:

“I join my brother bishops as well as other civil and religious leaders in condemning the violence at the nation’s Capitol this week. At this moment, I call on all people of good will to commit to prayer for a peaceful transition as President-elect Joe Biden takes office and new members of Congress are sworn in. I pray for the safety of our elected officials, their staff, the security teams and those in attendance.

“Our founding fathers set up a system for the peaceful transfer of power. What happened this week was a direct attack upon the very principles upon which this nation was founded.

“Catholic social teaching helps us focus our efforts on building a just society. In it, we are urged to recognize, respect and nurture the inherent dignity of each and every person. Violence has no place in this work.

“The divisive rhetoric we have witnessed during these last few months is corrosive and dangerous. I call on our Catholic community to commit to words and acts of peace and justice.

“The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, in its explanation of Catholic Social teaching, tells us ‘how we organize our society–in economics and politics, in law and policy–directly affects human dignity and the capacity of individuals to grow in community.’ Our efforts to engage public leaders and seek a just society for all must recognize the human dignity of all, even those with whom we disagree.” ​