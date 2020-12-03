Spanish language virtual program a success

Archbishop Octavio Ruiz Arenas, left, and William Cardona, assistant director of Hispanic and Latino Cultures for the Archdiocese of Atlanta discuss the new Directory for Catechesis in an Oct. 28 virtual program. The archbishop participated from Rome to provide his global view of the New Directory for Catechesis in Spanish.

ATLANTA—More than 250 participants from the Archdiocese of Atlanta and around the nation including Kentucky, North Carolina and Florida participated in the virtual program “New Directory for Catechesis: The Gospel Always Current” on Oct. 28.

The Office of Intercultural Ministries of the Archdiocese of Atlanta prepared the two-hour program with presenter Archbishop Octavio Ruiz Arenas, secretary emeritus of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization. Archbishop Ruiz Arenas, participating from Rome, shared his global view of the document and the keys to reading it in Spanish for leaders serving the Latino/Hispanic communities.

The Directory for Catechesis is the reference document by which the Holy See guides the universal church about the identity and tasks that catechesis fulfills.

On June 25, the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization presented a new version, updating the one in effect since 1997.

Sonia Aguero, who attends Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Atlanta, participated in the virtual program. Aguero said she found Archbishop Ruiz Arenas’ presentation to be excellent.

“It was well structured, informative and very well presented. He packed a great deal of information in a short amount of time,” said Aguero in an email. “His presentation was very helpful for all ministries, groups and movements of the church because it gave us the road map to follow in all activities of catechesis and evangelization.”

Because of the pandemic, Aguero is not as active in her parish currently, but continues to be engaged in the Cursillos in Christianity movement using the different media available at this time.

She looks forward to participating in similar presentations in the future.

Aguero said “programs like these are very good for not only those who are involved serving in our parishes but also to all the faithful that may not be involved but still would like to know more about the church.”

Participants in the October forum could provide opinions in a chat feature and ask the presenter questions. Participants included lay leaders, deacons and priests. William Cardona, assistant director of Hispanic and Latino Cultures; and Lucia Luzondo, director of the Office of Intercultural Ministries, facilitated discussions.