Atlanta’s 2021 Eucharistic Congress cancelled amid COVID concerns

ATLANTA—On Monday, Dec. 7, Deacon Dennis Dorner, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, announced that the 2021 Eucharistic Congress will not be held. Traditionally, the event is held in June at the Georgia International Convention Center.

Due to the uncertainty about the safety of gathering thousands of people in one space six months from now, organizers made the decision to cancel the event.

“This news saddens me and I am sure that you all feel a sense of loss about this as well,” said Dorner in a statement to volunteers and event committee members. “The Archdiocese of Atlanta has hosted this event for 24 years. It is because of the dedication of each of you that this Congress—the largest and longest running annual eucharistic celebration in the U.S.—has been such a huge success.”

In 2019, 30,000 people gathered at the two-day event. This year’s event was not held due to the pandemic.

Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer, OFM Conv., has stated that in lieu of the Congress there will be an effort encouraging parishes to plan special devotions on the Feast of Corpus Christi, June 6, 2021. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced a multi-year program to promote and reinforce the devotion and understanding of the Eucharist throughout the United States.

“Jesus, real and present, in the Blessed Sacrament is the source and summit of our faith,” said Deacon Dorner. “I am sure we can count on each of you to pray for the wisdom and guidance on how best to share this extraordinary gift with all of our brothers and sisters.”