Catholic Foundation of North Georgia creates emergency response fund

Facebook

Twitter

TO GIVE Ways to make a gift to the Catholic Emergency Response Fund: Online at cfnga.org/give. By mail via check to the Catholic Foundation of North Georgia, 5871 Glenridge Drive, Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30328. Note in the memo that it is for the emergency fund. Through gifts of appreciated stock by contacting Juliet Greco at jgreco@cfnga.org. Learn more at www.cfnga.org.

ATLANTA—As a result of the ongoing economic repercussions of the pandemic, people in communities throughout the archdiocese continue to face unprecedented challenges and hardships. Currently thousands in Georgia are food insecure and others are losing their homes or utilities.

In order to help relieve some of the suffering, the Catholic Foundation of North Georgia has created the Catholic Emergency Relief Fund.

This fund is designed to meet the urgent needs of individuals facing food and housing insecurity in communities most impacted by the virus—many of which are not served or are underserved through traditional channels.

The Catholic Foundation of North Georgia will seed the fund with $100,000.

“Through this fund, we can come together as a Catholic community to help those who are suffering during this pandemic and economic crisis know that we care,” said Nancy Coveny, president of the Catholic Foundation. “As a Catholic community, we can make an impact and shine Christ’s light to the corners of our archdiocese.”

The role of the foundation is to connect donors with organizations that serve those in need within the community. With donor gifts, the Catholic Foundation will provide grants to organizations that provide food and emergency financial assistance for housing and utilities in counties throughout the archdiocese. Support is crucial in keeping the emergency grants flowing—particularly during the winter months—to our communities that are sometimes underserved and difficult to reach.

“The Catholic Foundation will be sure that the funding goes to the organizations best at serving people in our communities experiencing a financial crisis,” said Coveny. “With so many people in need right now, it is more important than ever that those of us who can, give.”

The Catholic Foundation is taking on the administrative work associated with the granting process, allowing organizations to focus on their important ministries.

A special grants committee, composed of members of the Catholic Foundation’s Grants Committee and Pastors Advisory Council will determine the organizations throughout the archdiocese that will receive grants. Priority will be given to organizations whose mission is to provide food and emergency financial assistance for housing and utilities, including Catholic organizations such as the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Catholic Charities, and to those located in areas with Catholic parishes where there are fewer resources and great need.

Because of the stimulus package passed by Congress, all donations up to $300 for individuals and $600 for married couples to the Catholic Emergency Response Fund are tax-deductible, according to the foundation. This applies even to taxpayers who do not itemize.

Coveny anticipates that distributions to organizations will begin in January.