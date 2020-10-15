Trappist brother dies September 27 Published October 15, 2020

CONYERS—Brother Alan Jurusik, OCSO, died peacefully in the infirmary at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit on Sunday, Sept. 27. He was 99 years old.

Brother Alan was born on May 8, 1921 in Elmira, New York. He entered the Trappist religious community in Conyers in 1948 and made solemn profession of vows in 1954. Brother Alan was the last of the lay brothers and served as the monastery’s treasurer for many years. He was a World War II veteran.

Brother Alan had been in monastic life for 72 years when the Lord called him. The celebration of the funeral Mass of the Resurrection and the burial took place Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the abbey church.