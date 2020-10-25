Photo By Michael Alexander The Archdiocese of Washington’s Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory was one of 13 new cardinals Pope Francis named Oct. 25. Archbishop Gregory, who led the Atlanta Archdiocese for nearly 14 years, will become the first African American cardinal in the United States. This 2019 photo was taken during a final interview with The Georgia Bulletin before he headed off to Washington, D.C.

Pope announces new cardinals, including U.S. Archbishop Gregory By CINDY WOODEN, Catholic News Service | Published October 25, 2020

VATICAN CITY (CNS)–Pope Francis announced he will create 13 new cardinals Nov. 28, including Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory of Washington, former Archbishop of Atlanta.

The pope made the announcement at the end of his Angelus address Oct. 25, telling the crowd in St. Peter’s Square the names of the nine cardinals under the age of 80, who will be eligible to vote in a conclave, and the names of four elderly churchmen whose red hats are a sign of esteem and honor.

In addition to Cardinal-designate Gregory, who will be the first African American cardinal from the United States, the pope chose as cardinal electors two officials of the Roman Curia and bishops from Italy, Rwanda, the Philippines, Chile and Brunei.

Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer, OFM Conv., wrote a personal note of congratulations to Archbishop Gregory Sunday morning congratulating his predecessor on the appointment to the College of Cardinals. Archbishop Hartmayer assured Archbishop Gregory of his continued prayers and thanked him for his faithful leadership to the church.

Archbishop Hartmayer also offered a public statement of congratulations.

Here is the full list of the new cardinals, in the order named by the pope:

— Maltese Bishop Mario Grech, 63, secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops.

— Italian Bishop Marcello Semeraro, 72, prefect of the Congregation for Saints’ Causes.

— Archbishop Antoine Kambanda of Kigali, Rwanda, who will turn 62 Nov. 10.

— Archbishop Gregory, 72.

— Archbishop Jose F. Advincula of Capiz, Philippines, 68.

— Archbishop Celestino Aos Braco of Santiago, Chile, 75.

— Bishop Cornelius Sim, apostolic vicar of Brunei, 69.

— Italian Archbishop Paolo Lojudice of Siena, 56.

— Franciscan Father Mauro Gambetti, custos of the Sacred Convent of Assisi in Assisi, who was to celebrate his 55th birthday Oct. 27.

— Retired Bishop Felipe Arizmendi Esquivel of San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico, 80.

— Retired Italian Archbishop Silvano M. Tomasi, a former nuncio, 80.

— Italian Capuchin Father Raniero Cantalamessa, preacher of the papal household, 86.

— Italian Father Enrico Feroci, 80, former director of Rome’s Caritas.