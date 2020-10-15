Faithful Citizenship videos a starting point for Catholic voters

CNS photo/Micah Green, Reuters A poll worker in Sumter, S.C., cleans the table at a polling location Oct. 9, during early voting.

HOW TO WATCH To watch the videos online, visit vimeo.com/channels/faithfulcitizenship.

ATLANTA—A series of eight videos will help Catholic voters in preparing to cast their ballots in this year’s general election on Nov. 3.

In September, the Archdiocese of Atlanta began releasing “Faithful Citizenship” videos to support Catholic voters. These videos are inspired by the document “Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship” released by the U.S. Catholic bishops.

“These videos are meant to explore some of the issues Catholics should consider as they discern for whom they should vote this year,” said Maureen Smith, communications director for the Atlanta Archdiocese. “The hope in sharing these videos is that we can remind people that participation in the public sphere is a moral duty, a right open to all Americans and a good thing for our country.”

A new video is released each week on Fridays and led by local Catholic leaders. The first five videos discuss human dignity, racism, human trafficking, protection of human life and the death penalty. The last video will be released on Oct. 30.

Presenters of the videos include Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Father Urey Mark, Deacon Dennis Dorner, Frank Mulcahy of the Georgia Catholic Conference and others.

“The church does not support or oppose individual candidates for any public office,” said Archbishop Hartmayer in the introduction video. “Indeed it is clear that no political party reflects the fullness of Catholic social teaching in its entirety.”

Rather, these videos are a starting point, just one tool to help Catholics prepare for the election and to hold public officials accountable, said Archbishop Hartmayer.