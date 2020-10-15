Archdiocese to offer virtual program on new ‘Directory for Catechesis’ in Spanish

Facebook

ATLANTA—The Directory for Catechesis is the reference document by which the Holy See guides the universal church about the identity and tasks that catechesis fulfills.

On June 25, the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization presented a new version, updating the one in effect since 1997. Since there are many catechists, directors of parish and diocesan formation, teachers of religious education, laity, religious and members of the clergy, it is essential to understand the keys to reading the Directory, as well as its foundation and guidelines.

To help in this task and since catechesis is also a particular part of its pastoral work, the Office of Multicultural Ministries of the Archdiocese of Atlanta has prepared a two-hour virtual presentation under the theme: “New Directory for Catechesis: The Gospel Always Current.”

The program will be Wednesday, Oct. 28, at noon. Archbishop Octavio Ruiz Arenas, secretary emeritus of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization, will share his global view of the document and the keys to reading it in Spanish for leaders serving the Latino/Hispanic communities.

For anyone responsible and involved with catechesis for the Latino/Hispanic community, this is a unique opportunity to participate in a live presentation, give opinions in the chat and ask questions to the presenter.

To participate, contact William Cardona, assistant director of Hispanic and Latino Cultures, of the Office of Intercultural Ministries at wcardona@archatl.com or 404-920-7584.

Registration is also available online at register.gotowebinar.com/register/4310468620951669260.