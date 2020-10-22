Archbishop Hartmayer offers statement on pope’s civil union comments

Facebook

ATLANTA–Below is a statement from Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., regarding comments made by Pope Francis regarding civil unions:

“I know there has been a lot of conversation about comments Pope Francis made in a secular documentary released in Rome this week. To be clear, there has been no change in church doctrine. This is also not the first time the Holy Father has spoken in support of civil unions. The pope is concerned about the secular civil rights and the security of people who are committed to one another. The Holy Father has repeatedly publicly stated that parents should not and must not disown a child who experiences homosexual attraction. At the same time, Pope Francis maintains the church’s position that a marriage is a sacramental union between a man and a woman. These comments were made in the context of a documentary film, which is not a statement of official teaching or doctrine.”