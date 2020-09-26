Atlanta Sunday Mass dispensation extended until further notice By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published September 26, 2020

ATLANTA–On Friday, Sept. 25, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., announced that the dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass will remain in place until further notice. The Archdiocese of Atlanta will continue to monitor guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health to make changes as needed.

One other significant change to archdiocesan guidance for ministries, updated on Sept. 25, involves visitation to nursing and assisted living facilities. Since restrictions on visitation to nursing and assisted living facilities have been revised, ministers may now visit those facilities allowing visitation subject to the directives of the facility and the church guidelines.

The updated guidelines may be found at archatl.com/2020renewal/2020/09/update-on-dispensation-in-parish-worship-and-access-to-parish-facilities/.

The obligation to keep a holy Sabbath remains, and Catholics are reminded that, even while homebound, they are to devote themselves to, among other practices, personal prayer, meditation on the readings from the Sunday Mass and the making of a spiritual Communion. While those who are at high risk or who care for someone at risk can and should stay home and participate in an online or televised liturgy, Archbishop Hartmayer encourages those who are healthy and not burdened with the fear of being exposed to the virus to begin returning to Mass and receive the sacraments of reconciliation and the Eucharist.