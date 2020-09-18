Holy Spirit Prep celebrating 25th anniversary

Msgr. Edward Dillon, rector of Holy Spirit Preparatory School, at left, celebrates the school’s 25th anniversary at an Aug. 28 party with Michelle Bertany, assistant upper school principal, and Dr. Edward Lindekugel, the upper school principal and head of school. Attendees practiced social distancing.

Facebook

Twitter

ATLANTA—As the new school year begins, Holy Spirit Preparatory School embarks on the 25th anniversary year of the founding of the school.

Holy Spirit was founded in response to a growing demand for Catholic schools in Atlanta. The independent school opened its doors with 75 students in grades K-5, and by the end of the first school year, its enrollment had grown to 94 students.

The school’s inaugural families cherished the school’s small size and close-knit community. Then president and rector, Msgr. Edward J. Dillon, and his assisting priests held Mass every day in the halls, centering the foundation of the school on the Catholic faith.

The upper school campus on Northside Drive opened in August 2004, and in 2006, the school celebrated its first high school graduating class.

Holy Spirit Prep has remained faithful to its original mission of a communion of joyful souls dedicated to Catholic discipleship and a classically inspired education. The school has expanded, both geographically and in its educational programming, but retained its founding vision of serving as a community of faith for its students, families, faculty, administrators, alumni and benefactors.

The school has curated a year-long program of events which will celebrate the school’s achievements, its history and its traditions. The celebrations began with a school-wide birthday party on Friday, Aug. 28, where students celebrated the milestone year while socially distancing. Students enjoyed treats and received commemorative T-shirts.

The school will continue throughout the year to host commemorative events and activities for its students as well as its families, alumni and alumni families.

“Our families, alumni, and alumni families have always been an integral part of Holy Spirit Preparatory School and its journey,” said Dr. Ed Lindekugel, head of school. “This community is filled with the blessings of Christ. In this joyous 25th anniversary year, we thank God with grateful hearts for all the many gifts and blessings we have received. May the Lord continue to guide our school for countless years to come.”