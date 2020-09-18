Father Michael Hogan dies August 24

Facebook

Twitter

ATLANTA—Father Michael Hogan, who served as an archdiocesan priest for more than 25 years, died Aug. 24. He was 84 years old.

Father Hogan, a native of Ireland, was ordained in 1966 to serve in the Archdiocese of Atlanta. His first assignment as an assistant priest was at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Decatur. He served at numerous parishes including time as pastor at St. Anna Church, Monroe; St. Mary’s Church, Rome; and St. Augustine Church, Covington. He was priest-in-charge of the Prince of Peace Mission in Buford for six years. Father Hogan also served as chaplain for the Monastery of the Visitation, Snellville. His ministry in the archdiocese continued through 1993.

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., celebrated the funeral Mass on Aug. 29 at St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Snellville. Father John Kieran delivered the homily.