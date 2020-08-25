Sunday Mass dispensation extended through September 28

Facebook

Twitter

ATLANTA–Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., announced Aug. 25 that the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass has been extended until Monday, Sept. 28 in the Archdiocese of Atlanta. The suspension will be reviewed again at the end of September.

The archbishop encourages those who are healthy and not burdened with the fear of being exposed to the virus to return to Mass and receive the grace of the sacraments of reconciliation and the Eucharist.

“Watching the celebration of the Mass on the computer or TV cannot become a substitute for receiving the sacraments,” said Archbishop Hartmayer. “When ill or in a vulnerable category for being infected or infecting others, the sick person should always remain at home. This pandemic should not make us lazy regarding our spiritual life. Our children are back in school and many people have returned to work outside the home. We still need to be extremely cautious and practice proper protocol. I suspect more of us can return to Sunday or weekday Mass than are currently attending. I am grateful to all our priests and lay faithful for making it possible and safe to attend Mass. I appreciate the patience of our people during this unprecedented time. Please continue to be safe.”

The current dispensation was set to expire the last Sunday of August.

Find the full guidelines for in-person parish operations at archatl.com/come-holy-spirit-fill-and-renew-us/.