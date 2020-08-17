Catholic Foundation of North Georgia announces new board members

Facebook

ATLANTA—The Catholic Foundation of North Georgia announces that nine new members have been added to its board of directors as of July 1. The Catholic Foundation of North Georgia is governed by a board, comprised of the archbishop, clergy and lay leaders.

The board is responsible for ensuring that the foundation’s mission, vision and strategic plan are fulfilled for all Catholics in the archdiocese. The board oversees the investments, policies, and professional management of the foundation.

The new board members are:

Maurizio Agresta received a law degree from Fordham University and an advanced degree from New York University. Agresta is retired from United Parcel Service (UPS) where he spent almost 25 years in finance, legal and public affairs. Currently he is a member of Kotter International, a consulting firm. Agresta serves on the board of the Annie Casey Foundation. He is a parishioner of Saint Brigid Church in Johns Creek and is a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.

William M. (Bill) Allen graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Georgia. He is an executive VP for Guy Carpenter, part of Marsh & McClennan. He has been with the company for 27 years serving in various regional and national management positions. His retirement is scheduled for Oct. 15. He is a parishioner of St. Ann Church, Marietta. Allen and his wife Anne have two daughters, a son and three grandchildren.

Lisa Churchfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and marketing from Marymount College. She recently retired from Chick-fil-A after 20 years of service in various departments. Churchfield also worked for 17 years in the financial services industry for Merrill Lynch, Citicorp and Wells Fargo. She serves on the Break into Business board. She is a parishioner of the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta where she served on the parish council, adult evangelization team, in youth ministry and on the usher team.

Kathy Farrell graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics from the College of the Holy Cross. Farrell’s career spans 25 years in real estate, finance and banking. She is the head of commercial real estate for Truist and is responsible for the real estate investment banking unit. Farrell is a member of the Enterprise Chair of the Women’s Inclusion Network and a board member of the Truist Foundation. She is also a board member of the West Side Future Fund and the Atlanta Beltline Partnership. Farrell and her husband Tom serve on the Booster Club Board at Marist School. She and her family are members of All Saints Church, Dunwoody.

Jody Foster graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Pace University, a Master of Public Policy from Georgetown University, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago. She is the founder and president of Symphony Consulting LLC. She has served as independent trustee and audit committee chair of a mutual fund complex since 2016. Foster holds board positions with Atlanta Women in Alternatives and Georgetown Club of Atlanta. Her experience on political campaigns and with firms, such as JPMorgan Chase, spans the globe. She is a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Brookhaven and serves as a minister of care.

Joanie Gross graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in industrial engineering. She consulted with Kurt Salmon Associates and was vice president of forecasting and planning for Carter’s before retiring to care for her third child who has Down syndrome. Gross has since held leadership and board positions at four Atlanta schools and the Georgia Tech Catholic Center. She is a legal assistant at Buckley Christopher, P.C. She is a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Atlanta, serving in different ministry areas, including service as a ministry leader of Mustard Seed Communities. She and her husband Mike have two sons and a daughter.

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., joined the Conventual Franciscan Friars at their Novitiate of St. Joseph Cupertino in 1970. He then pursued a bachelor’s degree at St. Hyacinth College and Seminary and professed his solemn vows in 1973. He also graduated with master’s degrees in divinity, pastoral counseling and education in secondary Catholic school administration. He was ordained a priest in 1979 in Albany, New York. Before his episcopal ordination in 2011, Archbishop Hartmayer served as a guidance counselor, principal and pastor. He was named the 14th Bishop of Savannah by Pope Benedict XVI. During the eight years as Bishop of Savannah, two parochial schools were rebuilt, three new churches were built, and a new parish and high school were created. He serves on three committees of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

George Levert graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Louisiana Tech and a Master of Science degree in management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Before retiring in 2006, he spent his 22-year career as a venture capitalist and helped found both Kinetic Ventures and Atlanta Venture Forum. Levert was also an officer in the Civil Engineers Corps of the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He has endowed four scholarships and has served or currently serves on more than 10 boards, including the Smithsonian Board and the Investment Committee of the Georgia Tech Foundation. He is a parishioner of Holy Spirit Church in Atlanta, where he has served on the parish council and the finance committee. He and his wife Dale have two sons.

John Rhett graduated with a degree in industrial management from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He has 44 years of investment banking and brokerage experience. In 2001, Rhett launched Alexander Key Investments, which he merged with SunTrust Securities to form SunTrust Investment Services. He served as chairman and CEO until his retirement in 2013. He then joined Red Rock Strategic Partners and Red Rock Advisory Group. He serves on the board of trustees at Marist School, as guest lecturer at the Georgia Tech College of Management and has past leadership positions with six other organizations. Rhett is a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Brookhaven where he has served as vice chairman of the parish council, co-chairman of the fundraising committee and Eucharistic minister.