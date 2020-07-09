Deacon Thomas Silvestri, retired from Holy Cross, dies June 15

Facebook

ATLANTA—Deacon Thomas Silvestri died peacefully June 15 from complications of his long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 76 years old. He was surrounded by love from his wife Sue Silvestri, daughter Catherine Silvestri Whaley and husband Patrick Whaley, and son Nicholas Silvestri.

He grew up in a big family with four siblings. Deacon Silvestri graduated from Chicago’s Teachers College and later received a master’s degree in theology. He began his career as a high school math teacher before moving into technology. He worked for several Fortune 500 companies and owned his own business with his wife before retiring. After retirement, he enjoyed walks with his companion dog, Pepper, and quickly became a neighborhood staple and friend to all.

He was ordained a deacon and enjoyed 25 years of dedicated service to Holy Cross Church. His work with the church and throughout the archdiocese had a significant impact on many peoples’ lives. He participated in every ministry, served as director for the St. Martin de Porres food pantry and was a fourth degree Knight of Columbus. He also worked as the Catholic Chaplain for the Georgia Diagnostic Prison for 20 years driving an hour and a half each way to bring the Eucharist to the prisoners.

A private ceremony will be held to bury his ashes. In memory of his dedication to a life of service, a dogwood tree will be planted in his honor at Holy Cross Church in late summer. A public celebration of his life will be held at a date to be determined to allow for a larger gathering. The family asks for prayers and intercessions to send Deacon Silvestri into his heavenly home.