Deacon Robert G. Readdy dies June 14

Facebook

Twitter

FAYETTEVILLE—Deacon Robert Gordon “Bob” Readdy, died on June 14. He was 85 years old.

He was born on Dec. 8, 1934 in Passaic, New Jersey, son of the late William and Gertrude Readdy. Deacon Readdy graduated in 1954 from Pope Pius XII High School.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1975, serving tours of duty in Germany, Spain, Thailand, Vietnam, and stateside in Maine, Arizona and Washington, D.C. Serving honorably during the Vietnam War, he was awarded the Bronze Star for exceptional courage under fire.

In 1995, he was ordained a deacon and this was his greatest ministry for 25 years. Deacon Readdy served at St. Gabriel Church, Fayetteville.

He was happiest when surrounded by those he loved. The legacy of his faith in God and the strength of his love for his family are testimonies of his deeply held values.

Deacon Readdy is preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Taylor Readdy. He is survived by daughter, Kim Wilson and son, Mark Watson (Connie); grandchildren, Joshua Wilson (Catherine), Zachary Wilson (Mollie), Dwight Watson, Kellie Watson and Lindsay Schnute (Jared); great-grandchildren, Allie Watson, Luke Wilson, Joshua Wilson, Caroline Wilson, Jackson Wilson, Eliza Wilson, Asher Schnute, Scarlett Wilson, Ava Schnute, Christian, Anne, Austin and Sophia Bennett.

A funeral service was June 18 at Harp’s Crossing Baptist Church, Fayetteville. Burial followed at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton.