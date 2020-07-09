Catholic Foundation announces spring grant awards

Photo Courtesy St. John the Evangelist School Soncera’ Adams and Tung Vu, eighth grade students during the 2019-20 school year at St. John the Evangelist School, use laptops in the classroom. The Hapeville school will benefit from a spring grant award from the Catholic Foundation of North Georgia. The $7,500 grant will help replace outdated Chromebooks used for instruction and assignments.

ATLANTA–The Catholic Foundation of North Georgia issued 55 grants totaling $213,000 for the 2020 competitive spring grant cycle. These grants will support the Catholic community through a variety of causes within the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

The grants program at the Catholic Foundation helps ensure that organizations in the community have the financial resources to serve and make a difference–now and in the future. The Grants Program reflects what is important in the faith and is guided by Catholic social teaching and the Archdiocesan Pastoral Plan.

The program directly impacts nonprofits, parishes and schools serving the general community within the boundaries of the archdiocese.

Grants are distributed in the areas of: Catholic social teaching and works of mercy, Catholic school education and growing the faith.

Catholic community grant awards

The Catholic Foundation’s Board of Directors awarded and approved 45 Catholic community grants:

Atlanta Mission, Atlanta: $3,000 to provide critical resources and services to men struggling with addiction and/or homelessness at The Potter’s House.

Catholic Center at Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta: $2,000 to help cover the cost of missionaries from Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) next year at Georgia Tech.

Christ Our Hope Church, Lithonia: $3,000 to support the food pantry and children and youth development activities.

Christ the Redeemer Church, Dawsonville: $1,500 to assist St. Vincent de Paul clients with temporary housing to help prevent evictions from their homes.

Community Farmers Markets Inc (CFM), Atlanta: $1,600 to help fund a farmers’ market delivery system to residents of Branan Towers, a senior housing facility.

Corpus Christi Church, Stone Mountain: $2,000 to update ESL classrooms with better technology and interactive books.

Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School, Atlanta: $10,000 to renovate the existing Media Center, add study space and technological resources.

Crossroads Community Ministries, Inc., Atlanta: $3,600 to assist low-income and homeless individuals with essential services such as food and healthcare.

Decatur Cooperative Ministry, Decatur: $4,500 to provide individuals with transitional housing to help achieve long term housing stability.

East Atlanta Kids Club, Atlanta: $1,000 to help provide food and supplies to low-income southeast Atlanta families resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

Families of Children under Stress, Inc. (dba FOCUS + Fragile Kids), Atlanta: $3,500 to fund an electric stair lift for a 9-year-old with a rare genetic syndrome.

Holy Name of Jesus Chinese Mission, Norcross: $2,500 to help replace deteriorated concrete flumes and surrounding areas in the parking lot that drain rainwater into the retention pond.

Holy Redeemer School, Johns Creek: $15,000 to purchase new ViewSonic Boards and integrated laptops for classrooms.

HOPE Atlanta, Atlanta: $5,000 to help homeless individuals with housing and emergency services.

Hope thru Soap, Inc., Atlanta: $2,000 to distribute food and hygiene bags to the homeless in downtown Atlanta and Gwinnett County.

Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Atlanta: $9,000 to help purchase a sound system for theater, band and chorus use.

Loving Arms Cancer Outreach (LACO), Marietta: $2,000 to provide crisis financial assistance programs to people suffering with cancer.

Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences, Doraville: $2,000 to assist with housing and support to homeless and low-income women facing addiction, and their children.

Midtown Assistance Center, Atlanta: $5,000 to help pay rent and prevent families from losing housing.

NETworks Cooperative Ministry, Inc., Tucker: $4,000 to provide emergency assistance for food and basic needs to Tucker area low-income and homeless neighbors.

No One Alone, Dahlonega: $2,500 to repair damage in the shelter bathroom caused by a leak.

North Fulton Community Charities, Roswell: $5,000 to supplement funds for individuals and families experiencing a medical crisis, or chronic/terminal illness.

Northeast Georgia Care Inc dba Choices Pregnancy Care Center, Gainesville: $1,000 to purchase baby equipment (cribs, strollers, etc.) for the “My Baby Counts” program.

Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Brookhaven: $2,000 for a Hispanic Baptism Parent pilot course and program to help other parishes provide immigrant parents catechesis, education and development resources.

Our Lady of Victory School, Tyrone: $6,500 to begin a STREAM center in the computer lab.

Prevent Blindness Georgia, Sandy Springs: $2,000 to vision screen 3- to 5-year-olds, primary school age children at Title 1 Schools, Head Starts, as well as public and private pre-schools.

Rainbow Village, Duluth: $2,500 for general operating funds to prevent and overcome homelessness.

Revved Up Kids, Peachtree Corners: $2,000 to provide sexual abuse prevention training workshops to low income children and teens.

Right in the Community, Atlanta: $3,500 to help provide emergency funding for increased utility bills due to the COVID-19 quarantine.

Ser Familia, Acworth: $2,000 to provide basic needs and services, utilities, rent and food.

Sheltering Arms Early Education and Childcare Centers, Atlanta: $2,000 to help provide critical items such as diapers, wipes, formula, food and other essentials for emergency distribution.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, Atlanta: $10,000 to supplement the emergency financial assistance efforts of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia’s 72 conferences.

Southwest Christian Hospice Inc, Union City: $2,900 to assist with the hospice program which provides home health services, spiritual care, on-call nursing, family patient care training and other services.

St. Anthony of Padua Church, Atlanta: $2,500 to purchase a commercial grade refrigerator and freezer for the Feeding the Homeless Ministry.

St. John the Evangelist School, Hapeville: $7,500 to help replace outdated Chromebooks used for classroom instruction and assignments.

St. Joseph School, Athens: $5,500 to acquire technology for the new STREAM lab including invention kits and robots.

St. Joseph School, Marietta: $5,500 to provide materials and technology for the new PreK-4 Program.

St. Lawrence Church, Lawrenceville: $1,500 to buy materials needed to create presentations for the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd formation program for young children.

St. Mary’s Church, Toccoa: $2,000 to purchase a subscription to Formed.

St. Mary’s Independent Living Extensions (SMILE), Lawrenceville: $2,400 to help purchase laptops to stream online programs during the quarantine and aid in caring for their clients in their care homes.

St. Matthew Church, Tyrone: $4,000 to help build a greenhouse and chicken coop to help maintain a year-round garden for the community.

St. Peter Claver Regional School, Decatur: $11,000 to establish a Smart Lab program in which students explore STEM and media arts through applied technology.

St. Pius X High School, Atlanta: $30,000 to assist with the Capital Campaign plans to make campus security upgrades.

StepByStep Recovery, Inc., Lawrenceville: $3,000 to help with maintenance and repairs needed in the housing units.

Young Catholic Professionals/Atlanta Chapter Startup, Dallas: $2,000 to help cover costs associated with the launch of an Atlanta Chapter startup by the end of 2020.

Parish enrichment grant awards

The Catholic Foundation’s Pastors Advisory Council made the award recommendations for 10 parish enrichment grants to the Foundation’s Board for approval. These grants help meet needs the pastor has identified as meaningful.

Good Samaritan Church, Ellijay: $1,000 to provide audio/visual equipment for classrooms.

Holy Name of Jesus Chinese Mission, Norcross: $1,000 to fund a structured program to help non-English speakers in document translation and assistance in completing forms for driver licenses, U.S. citizenship and court cases.

St. Catherine of Siena Church, Kennesaw: $1,000 to help start a young adult ministry to provide programming for the young adults of the parish and surrounding parishes.

St. George Church, Newnan: $1,000 to purchase 50 chapel chairs with kneelers.

St. Jude the Apostle Church, Sandy Springs: $1,000 to offer a seminar on planning ahead for the end of life with proper documents and knowledge of Catholic moral teachings to respect the sanctity and dignity of life.

St. Marguerite D’Youville Church, Lawrenceville: $1,000 to provide new sound amplifiers and speakers for the music ministry and choir.

St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Jackson: $1,000 to purchase curriculum for middle school to enrich their faith with extracurricular activities.

St. Mary’s Church, Toccoa: $1,000 to purchase computers and an office printer for priest and office personnel.

St. Philip Benizi, Jonesboro: $1,000 to replace outdated/non-functioning TVs with smart TVs in five locations for the religious education and ESL programs.

Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Decatur: $1,000 to support the annual Vacation Bible School to promote in youth the importance of a strong and grounded faith.