  • As the June 27 priesthood ordination draws to an end and just before they leave the cathedral to the recessional song, “Holy God We Praise Thy Name,” the Archdiocese of Atlanta’s newest priests, (r-l) Father Miller Gómez Ruiz, Father Cristian Cossio and Father Paul Porter, stand before Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., during the closing prayer and final blessing. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., trails priesthood ordination candidates (l-r) Rev. Mr. Paul Porter, Rev. Mr. Miller Gómez Ruiz and Rev. Mr. Cristian Cossio, as they make their way to the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Miller Gómez Ruiz pledges his obedience to Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., and his successors during the June 27 rite of ordination to the priesthood at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • After the archbishop laid hands on each of the three ordination candidates, the priests in the congregation came up to lay hands on the young men. The action signifies conferral of God’s Holy Spirit. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., standing, second from the left, conducts the prayer of consecration. At its conclusion, the three transitional deacons officially become priests. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • As a sign of the new priest’s ministry to heal, sanctify and offer prayer for God’s people, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., left, anoints the hands of Father Cristian Cossio with chrism. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • For the first time as a newly ordained priest, Father Paul Porter, center, takes his turn reading a prayer during the Liturgy of the Eucharist. Father Porter’s first assignment will be at St. Peter Chanel Church, Roswell. Photo By Michael Alexander

Atlanta

Three new Atlanta priests ordained during pandemic

By ANDREW NELSON, Staff Writer | Published June 29, 2020

ATLANTA–Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., ordained three men to serve as the newest priests in north and central Georgia, with a limited number of friends and family in the congregation and more than 1,000 people watching the two-hour service of ancient rituals online. 

The June 27 ordination Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta, was shared online, to comply with social distancing and public health recommendations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The new priests are Father Paul Porter, Father Cristian Cossio, and Father Miller Gómez Ruiz. 

Archbishop Hartmayer carried a wooden crosier as he followed Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, and Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III and some two dozen priests and deacons into the Peachtree Road church.  In a typical year, the event draws close to 100 priests, with an overflow crowd of friends and family in the grand church. 

It was the Franciscan archbishop’s first priest ordination since he became the leader of the Catholic Church in the 69 counties of the Archdiocese of Atlanta in May.

Father Carlos Vargas, with mask, pastor of Good Samaritan Church, Ellijay, hugs the new priest, Father Miller Gómez Ruiz, after helping him vest with his stole and chasuble. Photo By Michael Alexander

He began the service welcoming families of the men becoming priests and with a greeting to those watching online. 

Archbishop Hartmayer spoke in English, while the first two Scripture readings were proclaimed in Spanish. Father Cossio and Father Gómez Ruiz are natives of Colombia. 

During his homily, the archbishop said: “Today is a day of awe and wonder.” 

Priesthood offers the privilege to be with people during all the meaningful moments of life, he said. Archbishop Hartmayer encouraged the men to “meet people where they are and accompany them; have the heart of a shepherd.” 

“You have been chosen, and are being sent with the mandate to transmit the Christian message by embracing those whom the Lord will send your way, as a missionary disciple,” he reminded them. “You are to attend to those in difficulty, to embrace the outcast, the marginalized and the sinner.”

