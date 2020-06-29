











As the June 27 priesthood ordination draws to an end and just before they leave the cathedral to the recessional song, “Holy God We Praise Thy Name,” the Archdiocese of Atlanta’s newest priests, (r-l) Father Miller Gómez Ruiz, Father Cristian Cossio and Father Paul Porter, stand before Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., during the closing prayer and final blessing. Photo By Michael Alexander

Atlanta Three new Atlanta priests ordained during pandemic By ANDREW NELSON, Staff Writer | Published June 29, 2020

ATLANTA–Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., ordained three men to serve as the newest priests in north and central Georgia, with a limited number of friends and family in the congregation and more than 1,000 people watching the two-hour service of ancient rituals online.

The June 27 ordination Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta, was shared online, to comply with social distancing and public health recommendations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new priests are Father Paul Porter, Father Cristian Cossio, and Father Miller Gómez Ruiz.

Archbishop Hartmayer carried a wooden crosier as he followed Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, and Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III and some two dozen priests and deacons into the Peachtree Road church. In a typical year, the event draws close to 100 priests, with an overflow crowd of friends and family in the grand church.

It was the Franciscan archbishop’s first priest ordination since he became the leader of the Catholic Church in the 69 counties of the Archdiocese of Atlanta in May.

He began the service welcoming families of the men becoming priests and with a greeting to those watching online.

Archbishop Hartmayer spoke in English, while the first two Scripture readings were proclaimed in Spanish. Father Cossio and Father Gómez Ruiz are natives of Colombia.

During his homily, the archbishop said: “Today is a day of awe and wonder.”

Priesthood offers the privilege to be with people during all the meaningful moments of life, he said. Archbishop Hartmayer encouraged the men to “meet people where they are and accompany them; have the heart of a shepherd.”

“You have been chosen, and are being sent with the mandate to transmit the Christian message by embracing those whom the Lord will send your way, as a missionary disciple,” he reminded them. “You are to attend to those in difficulty, to embrace the outcast, the marginalized and the sinner.”