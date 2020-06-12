Sisters with Atlanta ties mark jubilees Published June 12, 2020

Facebook

Twitter

Sinsinawa Dominican celebrates 70th jubilee

Sister Mary Jane Herlik, OP, will mark her 70th jubilee in 2020, along with 14 other Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mass in their honor is postponed. Her religious name was Sister Querin.

Sister Mary Jane’s home parish is Annunciation, Green Bay, in the Green Bay Diocese. She is the daughter of the late Querin and Jennie (Heimerl) Herlik. Sister Mary Jane’s ministry has been dedicated to teaching, pastoral ministry, administration and AIDS ministry.

Sister Mary Jane served in the Archdiocese of Atlanta as pastoral associate at St. Joseph Church, Marietta, 1987-1993, and she was a founding member of the Archdiocesan AIDS Task Force.

Prior to working in Atlanta, she served in the Archdiocese of Chicago, the Diocese of Dallas and the Diocese of Knoxville. She has also ministered in Wisconsin, Mississippi and Florida.

Sister Mary Jane is currently living in community in St. Petersburg, Florida.

To honor Sister Mary Jane on her jubilee, go to the Sinsinawa Dominicans’ website at www.sinsinawa.org/jubilee.

Sister of Providence marks 60 years with congregation

One Sister of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, with ties to the Archdiocese of Atlanta, is celebrating a jubilee this year.

Sister Marie McCarthy is a native of Chicago Heights. Currently, she ministers as the associate director of programs for the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, Silver Spring, Maryland.

Sister Marie entered the congregation on Sept. 12, 1960, from St. Liborius Parish, Steger, Illinois. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1968.

During her time in the archdiocese, she ministered as a visiting professor at Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur from 1997-98.