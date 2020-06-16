Atlanta Bulletin Notes to include virtual events By SAMANTHA SMITH, Staff Writer | Published June 16, 2020

ATLANTA—Parishes, schools and other Catholic organizations are invited to send upcoming events and programs for Bulletin Notes to The Georgia Bulletin to be published starting in the July 9 issue.

Bulletin Notes were removed from Georgia Bulletin issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a cancellation of events throughout the Archdiocese of Atlanta. As parishes and communities have found virtual ways to connect with each other, information may be shared free of cost in the Bulletin Notes section.

To advertise your upcoming event, please email editor@georgiabulletin.org or complete the online form at georgiabulletin.org/stories/bulletin-notes.

Below is a list of upcoming virtual events:

Life and Legacy Webinar: Thurs, June 18; 10-11:30 a.m.; sponsored by the Catholic Foundation of North Georgia. Will include an overview of key documents for estate planning, such as wills, advanced directives for healthcare and financial powers of attorney; end of life planning for Catholics and how to support causes you care about, giving methods and tax advantages. Speakers include Nikola Djuric, attorney at Djuric Spratt; Father Neil Dhabliwala, pastor at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Kennesaw and Juliet Greco, director of major and planned giving at the Catholic Foundation. Contact: https://bit.ly/3ctBcK5 to register.

Father’s Day Virtual Retreat: Sun, June 21; sponsored by the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta. Brief presentation followed by a discussion. Led by Martha Gross, who has led retreats at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, Conyers. Contact: for details, visit dadimagegod.com.

Knock, Knock – God Are You There? Retreat: June 22-26; sponsored by the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta. There will be short presentations each day. Gain a deeper connection with God and the Catholic community. Led by Martha Gross, who has led retreats at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers and Brother Tucker Redding, SJ, of America Media. Contact: for details, visit whererugod.com.