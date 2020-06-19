Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer supports Dreamers in June 19 statement

CNS photo/Rhina Guidos A masked supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program holds a sign at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 18 after the justices handed down a 5-4 ruling rejecting President Donald Trump's executive order to cancel DACA. The program was established to provide legal protections and work authorization to immigrants brought to the U.S. as children by their parents without legal documents.

ATLANTA–In a 5-4 decision on Thursday, June 18, the Supreme Court ruled against efforts by the Trump administration to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. The program provides legal protections and work authorization to immigrants brought to the U.S. as children by their parents without legal documents.

On June 19, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., issued a statement of encouragement for DACA recipients, who are often referred to as “Dreamers.” He also calls for a path to citizenship for them.

The archbishop’s statement follows:

“I am grateful to learn that the U.S. Supreme Court this week prevented efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. The young people included in this protection are in the midst of establishing their lives. Many are in the middle of getting a degree, starting a career or serving in the military. They have families and community connections here in the United States. They contribute billions of dollars to our economy and are priceless treasures in the eyes of God. They have proven that they are willing, through their participation in the program, to seek legal documentation to stay here.

There is a reason they are referred to as Dreamers. Their futures are connected to ours as a nation and they have many gifts to offer us. They deserve a path to citizenship.

While comforting, today’s ruling is not the end of this issue. I join my brothers in the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops as we call upon our lawmakers to take up the task of creating that path. DACA is a temporary program which puts undue stress on Dreamers and their families. We need to offer them permanent legislative protections.

The Catholic Church will continue to accompany our brothers and sisters on this journey and to pursue solutions to the complex issues of migration, immigration refugee resettlement and securing our borders. These issues are especially close to our hearts here in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, where we can be proud of an incredibly diverse population from all corners of the earth. The sons and daughters of dozens of nations are welcomed in our parishes and schools. We can never waiver in our commitment to seek justice for all the members of our community.”