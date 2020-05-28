The Class of 2020: Top scholars at Catholic schools recognized

Facebook

Twitter

ATLANTA—The Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Atlanta honored valedictorians and salutatorians during virtual ceremonies or have planned future events due to the pandemic.

Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell

Garrett Pacholl is named valedictorian for Blessed Trinity. He is the son of Keith and Kris Pacholl. He is a parishioner of St. Peter Chanel Church, Roswell. Pacholl plans to attend the University of Notre Dame.

This year’s salutatorian is Jamie Dewalt. She is the daughter of Lester Dewalt and Karen Dewalt. The family worships at Transfiguration Church, Marietta. Dewalt plans to attend the University of Notre Dame.

Blessed Trinity held a virtual graduation ceremony on May 16.

Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School, Atlanta

Named as valedictorian for Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School is Khya Morton, daughter of Apryl Cenatus. Morton will attend the University of Notre Dame this fall.

The salutatorian is Jennifer Delgado, daughter of Marcela Perez. Delgado attends St. John the Evangelist Church, Hapeville. She will attend the University of Notre Dame.

Cristo Rey has tentatively planned a July 17 graduation ceremony.

Holy Spirit Preparatory School, Atlanta

William Arnold is this year’s valedictorian at Holy Spirit Preparatory School. His parents are Drs. John and Angela Arnold. He is a parishioner of Holy Spirit Church. Arnold will attend Georgia Institute of Technology.

Manuel Yepes is this year’s salutatorian. His parents are Dr. Manuel Yepes and Mrs. Christina Perdomo. He is a parishioner of Holy Spirit Church. This August, Yepes will attend Harvard University.

Holy Spirit planned to hold a virtual baccalaureate Mass May 28 with a ceremony for grads and parents only the following day.

Marist School, Atlanta

Marist School’s valedictorian this year is Lucas Gonzalez. His parents are Alejandro Gonzalez and Jacqueline Gil. They attend St. Jude the Apostle Church, Sandy Springs. He will be attending Duke University in the fall.

The salutatorian is Charlie Callahan. His parents are Amy and Michael Callahan, and they worship at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. He will be attending Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall.

Marist School has tentatively set a graduation ceremony for July 12.

Monsignor Donovan Catholic High School, Athens

Federico Gomez is the valedictorian for Monsignor Donovan High School. His parents are Amado Gomez and Rosa Francisco. He attends Iglesia Cristiana Fuente de Amor. Gomez will attend Georgia Institute of Technology.

The salutatorian is Johann Lopez. He is the son of Sherwin and Josephine Lopez. He is a parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Athens. Lopez will be attending the University of Georgia in the fall.

The school held virtual honors day and has been honoring seniors online. A ticketed graduation ceremony, practicing social distancing, is planned for July 17.

Notre Dame Academy, Duluth

The valedictorian for Notre Dame Academy is Catherine Grace Sigman. Her parents are Cathy and Todd Sigman. She is a parishioner at St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek. Sigman will enroll in the University of Georgia.

Salutatorian is Catherine “Kate” Lemons. She is the daughter of Susan Burns and Ken Lemons. She attends St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Alpharetta. Lemons will attend Emory University.

The school planned a senior parade and caravan for May 28.

Our Lady of Mercy High School, Fayetteville

Julian Ogbonna was named valedictorian at Our Lady of Mercy High School, Fayetteville. She is the daughter of Francisca Ogbonna. She is a parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Decatur. Ogbonna will enroll in the University of Georgia.

Salutatorian is Brandone Vo. He is the son of Huynh Vo and Kimberly Su. He worships at Our Lady of Vietnam, Riverdale. Vo will attend Georgia Institute of Technology.

The school held a virtual graduation ceremony May 16.

Pinecrest Academy, Cumming

Pinecrest honors four scholars. The valedictorians are Anthony Birozes and Claire Tran. Birozes is the son of Anthony and Mary Birozes. He attends St. Benedict Church, Johns Creek. Tran is the daughter of Phillip and Racheal Tran. She attends Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church, Norcross. Both students plan to attend Georgia Institute of Technology.

Pinecrest’s salutatorians are Allison Doerr and Jake Lair. Doerr is the daughter of Brian and Annie Doerr. The family attends St. Columba Episcopal Church. Doerr plans to attend Georgia Institute of Technology. Lair is the son of Anthony and Carey Lair. He is a parishioner of St. Peter Chanel Church, Roswell. Lair will be a student at the University of Notre Dame in the fall.

Pinecrest held a livestream graduation ceremony May 16 and is planning an in-person event for July 17.

St. Pius X High School, Atlanta

Valedictorian for St. Pius X High School is Nicole Gresham. Her parents are Nancy and Hal Gresham. They worship at Dunwoody United Methodist Church. Gresham will be attending the University of Virginia.

The salutatorian is Daniel Buckley. He is the son of Shelley and Tim Buckley. He is a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Atlanta. Buckley plans to attend Georgia Institute of Technology.

St. Pius X held a virtual commencement ceremony on May 16.