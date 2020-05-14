Deacon Chester Gorman dies April 20

Facebook

CUMMING—Chester Elmore Gorman, who served at St. Brendan the Navigator Church,Cumming, died on Monday, April 20, after a brief hospital stay. He was 81 years old. Deacon Gorman was ordained to the diaconate in Charleston, South Carolina in 1985. He moved to the Atlanta Archdiocese and was assigned to St. Brendan in 2013. He retired from ministry in 2018.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Isaura Silva Gorman; his son and daughter-in-law, Herbert and Barbara Gorman; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and David Barwick; daughter, Diana Brumfield; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Alan Stuart. He has nine grandchildren, Brittany, Austin, Amber, Nicholas, Cooper, Ryan, Garrett, Katie and Hunter and one great-granddaughter, Madison. He is also survived by a sister, Sandra Kealey, and brother, Edward Gorman. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Herbert and Evelyn Gorman.

He was born in Roanoke, Virginia and after graduation from high school, he enlisted in the Air Force serving for 10 years, during which time he met and married his wife. After an honorable discharge, he earned his business degree from Roanoke College. The deacon went on to own and operate several auto parts stores in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area.

Having a passionate desire to serve the Lord, he served multiple parishes for more than 35 years. He was also a member of North Myrtle Beach Jaycees and Knights of Columbus.In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with family.

A funeral service will be held later in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.