Atlanta’s new archbishop installed in quiet ceremony

Photo By Michael Alexander Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, second from right, who served as the administrator for the Archdiocese of Atlanta until an archbishop was installed, extends the crosier to the seventh archbishop of Atlanta, Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv. The Mass of Canonical Installation was May 6 at the Cathedral of Christ the King.

Facebook

Twitter

MORE TO COME In-depth coverage of Archbishop Hartmayer’s installation and previous ministry will be featured in the May 14 print edition of The Georgia Bulletin and online. Read a biography of Atlanta’s new archbishop.

ATLANTA–In the silence of the Cathedral of Christ the King, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., was installed May 6 as leader of the 1.2 million Catholics in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, telling believers they must care for each other without limit.

Speaking for the first time as the seventh archbishop of Atlanta, he said: “This cathedral is empty. And yet it is filled with the presence of the guiding force of the Holy Spirit, whom Jesus promised his disciples he would send them to give them the gifts they needed to continue to guide his flock. And so, the tradition continues.”

The Mass of Canonical Installation looked unlike any other in the 64-year history of the church in Atlanta. It overturned what’s typically a ceremony of ancient prayers, attended by throngs of people spilling out of the pews, with civic and interfaith leaders greeting the new spiritual leader. Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 1,300 people and infected some 30,500 in Georgia, the group in the cathedral was limited to a dozen people, keeping apart from each other, replacing handshakes and hugs with bows, with one participant wearing a mask.

The hour and a half ceremony in the Gothic mother church of the archdiocese began with the archbishop outside its wooden doors, knocking three times to gain admittance.

Absent were the hundreds of priests and bishops who traditionally lead a new archbishop into the church. Instead, Archbishop Hartmayer followed several deacons, priests, four bishops and a laywoman down the long center aisle.

Participating by video was the pope’s ambassador to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre and Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, formerly of Atlanta, and now Archbishop of Washington.

“I’ve prayed that Pope Francis would send you a loving and generous servant minister to work with you in building up the body of Christ, that is the Archdiocese of Atlanta,” said Archbishop Gregory in his message. “And my prayers have been answered.”

Standing at an altar in Washington, D.C., Archbishop Pierre told the faithful of Atlanta Pope Francis remains close to them.

“He has given you a shepherd who will watch over the flock and nourish you with the word and sacrament, in fact, and not merely virtually,” he said.