Smyrna Archbishop Hartmayer to celebrate Green Mass May 20 By GEORGIA BULLETIN NEWS STAFF | Published May 14, 2020

HOW TO WATCH

livestream.com/archatl. Watch the Atlanta Green Mass at Wednesday, May 20, noon

SMYRNA—In previous years, the archdiocesan Green Mass took place on the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi in October. This year, it will coincide with Laudato Si’ Week May 16-24. Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., will celebrate the Mass by livestream due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mass will be at noon on Wednesday, May 20.

The Green Mass traditionally honors all who work in environmental sustainability and those who love and care for the earth. Laudato Si’Week celebrates the fifth anniversary of the release of Pope Francis’ encyclical on care of the earth. The observance is sponsored by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

The theme of the Atlanta Mass, “Everything is Connected,” is a revised vision of Laudato Si’ Week. The updated theme is a call to look at ways caring for creation can be accomplished—and can help—amid the global pandemic.

In addition to the Green Mass, the Archdiocese of Atlanta will be observing the World Day of Prayer for the fifth Anniversary of Laudato Si’on May 24. Downloadable prayer cards for the week are available at laudatosiweek.org/prayer.

Justice and Peace Ministries of the Archdiocese of Atlanta has organized the local Mass.