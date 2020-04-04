Good Friday decree issued for health care workers

CNS Photo/Bob Roller Health care workers in the Archdiocese of Atlanta are dispensed from the Good Friday obligation of fasting and abstaining from meat. Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, made the decree April 3.

ATLANTA—Health care workers in the Archdiocese of Atlanta are dispensed from the obligation on Good Friday to abstain from eating meat and from fasting.

Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, diocesan administrator, announced the waiver April 3 for all professionals whose “service is necessary for the treatment of those infected and in danger of contracting COVID-19.”

In the decree, Bishop Konzen wrote, “In consideration of health care workers in the Archdiocese of Atlanta who are on the front line of this pandemic and whose adherence to the discipline of Fast and Abstinence might present a special challenge in light of their consuming schedules, a dispensation from these obligations is hereby granted to all Catholics in health care professions on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.”

To read the entire decree, go to archatl.com under the “News and Headlines” section.