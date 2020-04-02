Photo By Michael Alexander In light of COVID-19 and out of concern for the tens of thousands of people who annually attend the Eucharistic Congress at the Georgia International Convention Center, College Park, the Archdiocese of Atlanta has decided to cancel the 2020 event. Plans are underway to host the 25th Eucharistic Congress on June 4 and 5 of 2021.

Atlanta Eucharistic Congress canceled due to coronavirus By SAMANTHA SMITH, Staff Writer | Published April 2, 2020

ATLANTA — The Archdiocese of Atlanta has announced cancellation of the 2020 Eucharistic Congress, originally scheduled for June 12-13.

“Organizers recognize that even if the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus has slowed by mid-June, we do not believe we will be in a position to host an event which typically draws up to 30,000 people,” said Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, diocesan administrator for the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

An announcement about the annual event was made on March 31. In addition to hosting the event with a large number of people, travel arrangements for presenters and visitors cannot be assured in present circumstances, explained Bishop Konzen.

The annual event is expected to return June 4-5, 2021. According to Bishop Konzen, it will still be considered the 25th Eucharistic Congress.

“The 2021 Congress promises to feature dynamic national speakers, and culture specific tracks and, of course, the cornerstone of the Congress, a joyful Eucharistic procession and liturgy,” he said.

The annual event began in 1996 when Archbishop John F. Donoghue responded to a need of the local church to become closer to the Eucharist. Over two decades later, the Eucharistic Congress has grown to reach 30,000 Catholics from the southeast.