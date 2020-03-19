Photo by Michael Alexander Lenten roses blooming in March.

Atlanta Staying connected to faith while at home By SAMANTHA SMITH, Staff Writer | Published March 19, 2020

ATLANTA—As the world and country continue to respond to the ongoing changes and updates of COVID-19, a coronavirus, many are looking for ways to stay connected to their faith while at home. Here is a list of ideas as the community works to keep the most vulnerable people safe from the virus.

Watch Mass online. There are a variety of ways to watch Mass online or by television broadcast, including on cable networks; such as EWTN and on the livestream of one of the archdiocese’s many parishes. Visit the website for a complete list of local parishes offering livestream of Masses.

Pray as a family. Pray the Liturgy of the Hours, especially morning or evening prayers with your family, as well as the rosary. Ask for the Holy Family’s intercession and protection.

Follow a Lenten calendar. With the coronavirus at the forefront of people’s minds, it is still the season of Lent. The United States’ bishops (USCCB) have a Lenten calendar that provides a spiritual reflection or thought for each day of the liturgical season. CRS Rice Bowl also has a calendar to follow and encourages donations to help some of the most vulnerable around the world.

Reflect on the daily readings. The USCCB provides daily readings online in English and Spanish. Readings are available online at usccb.org/bible/readings.

Find inspiration on YouTube. YouTube offers a variety of opportunities for Catholics. The USCCB, Archdiocese of Atlanta and Catholic News Service provide videos on the saints, sacraments and more. Listen to your favorite gospel and dance songs to keep you inspired and moving around in the house.

Listen to a podcast or radio show. Local Catholic radio stations such as The Quest talk to local Catholics about what is going on in the community. For Spanish speakers, consider listening to Nuestra Fe, in addition to national shows.

Ask religious education directors for suggestions. Those working in religious education around the Atlanta Archdiocese can provide resources, online links and activities for families and adults alike. Ask them about book suggestions, craft activities and more to keep up your spirits.

Read The Georgia Bulletin. Updates on the coronavirus, as well as local, national and worldwide news will be available in the print edition and online. Be sure to sign up for the e-newsletter, an extension of our print edition, and follow us on social media for more updates. The print issue contains the Kids’ Chronicle, as well as a crossword puzzle and word search.