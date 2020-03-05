Lenten Recipes: from the kitchens of readers

Facebook

ATLANTA—Georgia Bulletin readers from across the Archdiocese of Atlanta have opened up their recipe boxes to share their favorite meatless meals or sides for Lent.

Mexican Quinoa

By Helen Jackson, St. Michael the Archangel Church, Woodstock

2 Tablespoons olive oil

3 Tablespoons minced garlic

3 Tablespoons minced jalapeño

1 cup quinoa

1 1/2 cups vegetable broth (will probably need more)

1 can black beans, drained

1 1/2 tomatoes, diced

1 cup corn, drained

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 Tablespoon cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Lime juice to taste

Fresh cilantro to taste

Sauté garlic and jalapeño in oil, stir to prevent burning. Add everything else, and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer 20 minutes; may need to add more broth; can use water.

Top with avocado slices, sour cream, cheese and salsa.

This is a recipe that will really spice up the Lenten Fridays. Makes a big pot, and it can be frozen for another day.

Vegetarian Sliders

By Leslie Kostka, St. Philip Benizi Church, Jonesboro

1 large sweet potato, peeled

2 medium carrots, trimmed and peeled

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 medium white onion, thinly sliced

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/2 cups vegetarian BBQ sauce

12 slider buns

Prepared coleslaw

Carefully shred the sweet potato and carrots using a food processor, mandoline or other device.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the onion, sweet potato, carrots, salt and pepper. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to brown, about 6 minutes.

Add the BBQ sauce and stir. Reduce the heat to low and cook for about 5 minutes more, stirring occasionally until completely warmed through. Taste and adjust seasonings if necessary. Divide among the 12 buns and top with coleslaw for serving.

Linguine with Red Clam Sauce

By Janet Ilardi, Christ our Redeemer Church, Dawsonville

1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (15 ounce) can white clam sauce

Garlic, onion to taste

Olive oil

Pepper to taste

Parmesan cheese for topping

Linguine (cook to package directions)

Chop onion and brown with olive oil in sauce pan until translucent. Add can of tomato sauce and about 1/2 can of water. Sprinkle with pepper and stir. Cook on low for about 15-20 minutes. You may add basil, oregano and/or parsley, if desired. Add the can of white clam sauce. Stir to mix and simmer for a few more minutes.

Prepare linguine according to package directions. Add cooked pasta to individual bowls or plates and top with Parmesan cheese. Great with fresh Italian bread and salad.