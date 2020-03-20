Changes to installation Mass for Archbishop Hartmayer announced

Facebook

ATLANTA–Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, diocesan administrator for the Archdiocese of Atlanta, announced today that the installation of the new archbishop of Atlanta will take place in a private ceremony. The archdiocese will provide a livestream feed to all who wish to join via the internet.

In a letter to clergy, Bishop Konzen explained the change, saying,

“Friends in Christ,

Even as we continue to rejoice in the Holy Father’s appointment of The Most Reverend Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., as the seventh Archbishop of Atlanta, we do so cognizant of how the church and the world have so radically changed since the day of that joyful announcement.

Recognizing that the people of God of the archdiocese have been without a shepherd for a year, Archbishop-designate Hartmayer has humbly asked that his Mass of Installation commence as scheduled at 12:30 p.m. on May 6, but that it be held privately so that he may begin his service here without delay. A private vespers service will be held at 7 p.m. on May 5. Both events will be livestreamed. We will send a livestream link closer to the date of the installation.

A joy-filled public celebration of his installation will be held at an appropriate time. We will release details at a later date.

Yours in Jesus and Mary,

The Most Rev. Joel M. Konzen, S.M.

Diocesan Administrator”

Bishop Hartmayer is currently the Bishop of Savannah and will succeed Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, who served as Atlanta’s archbishop from January 2005 to May 2019.

Archbishop Hartmayer is no stranger to the Archdiocese. He served as pastor of St. Philip Benizi Church in Jonesboro for 15 years, starting in 1995. In July of 2010, he was appointed pastor of St. John Vianney parish in Lithia Springs, until being named the 14th Bishop of Savannah, on July 19, 2011, by Pope Benedict XVI.

