Sister Mary Sue Thomas, of the Grey Nuns, dies January 29

MEADOWBROOK, Pa.—Sister Mary Sue Thomas, GNSH, formerly Sister Mary Susan, died Jan. 29 at St. Joseph’s Manor in Meadowbrook, Pennsylvania in the 67th year of her religious life. She was 91.

Daughter of Charles and Elsie Hogans Thomas, she came to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart from Atlanta after graduating from Christ the King elementary and high schools. Prior to entering the Grey Nuns, Sister Mary Sue received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Maryville College of the Sacred Heart in St. Louis. She was employed as a secretary and receptionist at an Atlanta law firm. Sister later received a Master of Arts in education from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

Sister Mary Sue’s ministry as a Grey Nun educator included teaching in Philadelphia and at St. Pius X High School in Atlanta. She served as director of resident students at D’Youville College, Buffalo, New York, and in the late 1970s Sister began ministry as director of religious education at Holy Cross Church in Atlanta and later in Charlotte, North Carolina. In 1992 Sister Mary Sue’s “Southern hospitality” began to welcome staff, patients and visitors to the Pastoral Care Department at St. Joseph Hospital of Atlanta. Sister remained there until retirement in 2004. Moving to the motherhouse in Yardley, Pennsylvania at that time she generously contributed to the life of the sisters in a variety of ways and continued her ministry of prayer at D’Youville Manor and Magnificat.

In addition to her religious community, Sister Mary Sue is survived by her brother, Charles L. (Dick) Thomas and sister-in-law, Jeanne, and nieces Laura Wand and Teresa Haddock.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Feb. 8 at Redeemer Sisters Chapel in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Donations in her memory will be gratefully received by the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19116 or at www.greynun.org.