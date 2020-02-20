Atlanta’s bishops return from ‘ad limina’ visit to Rome

CNS photo/Vatican Media Pope Francis greets Auxiliary Bishop Joel M. Konzen of Atlanta, Ga., during a meeting with U.S. bishops from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina at the Vatican Feb. 13. The bishops were making their "ad limina" visits to the Vatican to report on the status of their dioceses to the pope and Vatican officials.

Facebook

Twitter

ATLANTA—Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, diocesan administrator for the Archdiocese of Atlanta, and Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III joined other bishops from the southeastern United States for ad limina visits to the Vatican Feb. 7-15.

In addition to a group meeting with Pope Francis for nearly three hours on Feb. 13, the bishops also celebrated special Masses.

Bishop Peter J. Jugis of Charlotte, North Carolina, was principal celebrant for a morning Mass Feb. 10 at the Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome.

The bishops of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina also celebrated Mass at the grotto tomb of St. Peter prior to the papal meeting on Feb. 13. Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski of Miami was principal celebrant and homilist.

The bishops of every diocese in the United States prepared detailed reports on the life of the Catholic Church in their dioceses to take to the Vatican. The U.S. bishops’ visits “ad limina apostolorum”—to the threshold of the apostles—occur approximately every seven years.

The Archdiocese of Atlanta’s “Quinquennial Report” for the period of 2012-2018 was months in preparation with contributions from numerous offices and ministries of the archdiocese. The report covered a wide range of topics including the ministry of the bishop, Catholic education, catechesis, the life and ministry of the clergy, the laity and other areas.

During the meeting with the pope, the bishops of the region spoke with him about the clerical sexual abuse crisis, immigration, youth and young adult ministry, what it means to be a bishop as well as Pope Francis’ recent document on the Amazon.