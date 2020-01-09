Photo by Nicole Hartman A grant from the Catholic Foundation of North Georgia will help All Embrace, Inc. publish a Bible study for women who have lost a child due to a miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death. Members of the ministry’s Bible Study group are pictured here receiving guidance in times of grief.

Catholic Foundation of North Georgia announces fall 2019 grant awards Published January 9, 2020

HOW TO APPLY Visit www.cfnga.org /grants/ for an application. Applications open Feb.1 for the Catholic Community and Parish Enrichment Spring Grant programs. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28. An organization or archdiocesan department may apply to the Catholic Community Grants program. A parish may submit an application to both the Catholic Community and Parish Enrichment Grants programs.

ATLANTA—The Catholic Foundation of North Georgia issued 48 grants totaling $120,800 for the 2019 fall competitive grant cycle. These grants support the Catholic community through a variety of causes within the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

The foundation accepts grant applications and makes awards twice yearly.

The grants program at the Catholic Foundation helps ensure that organizations in the community have financial resources to serve and make a difference now and in the future. The program reflects what is important in the Catholic faith and is guided by Catholic social teaching and the Archdiocesan Pastoral Plan.

The program directly impacts nonprofits, parishes and schools serving the general community within the boundaries of the archdiocese.

Grants are distributed in the areas of Catholic social teaching and works of mercy, Catholic education and growing the Catholic faith.

Catholic Community Fall Grant Awards

The foundation’s board of directors approved and awarded the following 38 Catholic Community grants:

Advocacy for Foster Children, Inc., Dallas: $1,500 to train and recruit foster parents in Georgia.

All Embrace, Alpharetta: $2,000 to develop and publish a Catholic Bible study for women suffering from miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death.

Archdiocese of Atlanta – Office of Stewardship, Smyrna: $5,000 for the 2020 Eucharistic Congress.

Atlanta Catholic Radio, Atlanta: $3,500 to fund expenses of producing the radio broadcast, including new local programming and technical equipment costs.

Buckhead Christian Ministry, Atlanta: $3,000 to support the Emergency Assistance Program, which helped 5,192 needy individuals in the past year.

Cancer Navigators, Inc., Rome: $2,500 to provide liquid nutrition to cancer patients undergoing treatment and to offer gas cards/bus vouchers for transportation to treatment.

Catholic Charities Atlanta, Inc., Smyrna: $5,000 to fund parent education, counseling, and other services to help prevent child abuse and neglect and improve family safety and wellbeing.

Centro Hispano Marista, Atlanta: $4,000 to help educate adults this fall and spring semester and graduate 40 GED candidates during this period.

Cool Girls, Atlanta: $2,500 to provide bus transportation for program participants for Saturday activities and from the after-school programs to their homes.

Covenant House Georgia, Atlanta: $3,000 to fund the 50-bed, 90-day youth crisis shelter and support programs that help homeless youth and young adults get off the streets and build productive lives.

El Refugio, Decatur: $3,500 to assist immigrants released from Stewart Detention Center in returning home to their families or sponsors.

Family Promise of North Fulton/DeKalb, Dunwoody: $3,500 to support the salary of an additional employee for the case management program.

Georgia Life Alliance, Atlanta: $2,000 to expand efforts to spread the pro-life message and equip laypeople to articulate issues.

Homestretch, Roswell: $3,500 to provide transitional housing and case management services to homeless working families in the Supportive Housing Program.

Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center, Atlanta: $3,400 to launch “Kitchen Cura,” a vocational culinary internship coupled with spiritual companionship for those transitioning from homelessness and addiction.

Interfaith Outreach Home, Doraville: $3,500 for housing and helping families return to financial stability.

Kidz2Leaders, Marietta: $3,000 for primary program platforms for children of inmates: Camp Hope, Interns4Tomorrow (job training), Family Support and Alumni Community.

Mercy Housing Southeast, Lithonia: $3,500 to support economic mobility, youth academic enrichment programs and GED preparation at two housing communities serving 496 low-income families.

Mercy Senior Care, Rome: $6,400 to fund scholarships to individuals on the Adult Day Health waitlist who are unable to afford services.

Mill Springs Academy, Alpharetta: $2,500 to fund the Study Island program to track student academic goals and achievement.

Missionaries of St. Francis DeSales, Loganville: $1,500 for printed materials for the new spirituality center.

Monsignor Donovan High School, Athens: $4,000 to purchase a fundraising database, an email marketing platform and analytics of digital marketing initiatives.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Atlanta: $5,000 to purchase new and repair existing kitchen equipment to better serve the homeless and hungry as part of the Lourdes Lunch ministry.

Pebble Tossers Inc., Dunwoody: $1,000 to develop the teen leadership council and provide them with opportunities and tools to engage in corporal works of mercy.

Pregnancy Aid Clinic, Roswell: $4,000 to offset essential start-up costs of a third clinic in the midtown/downtown area to reach more needy populations.

Ser Familia, Acworth: $3,000 for youth programs and mental health counseling services for at-risk Latino youth and children.

Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity, Jonesboro: $3,000 to assist with home repairs in Fayette County.

St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek: $1,000 to help the preschool purchase Brightwheel technology for communications and sharing with other preschools through professional development meetings.

St. Catherine of Siena Preschool, Kennesaw: $3,000 to revitalize and rebuild an outdoor playground.

St. George Church, Newnan: $1,000 to purchase 10 round tables for the social hall, allowing large groups to interact in a small group setting.

St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Jackson: $4,000 to help replace an old deck.

St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Alpharetta: $1,500 to stage a performance of Handel’s Messiah during the Christmas season.

The Catholic Center at the University of Georgia, Athens: $2,500 to provide stipends and travel expenses for speakers, acquire a document camera for Zoom video conferences and produce promotional materials.

Transfiguration Church, Marietta: $1,000 for a Renewable Energy Audit and promotional materials to support the Care of Our Common Home Project for Laudato Si’.

Trinity Community Ministries Inc., Atlanta: $2,500 to help homeless men reclaim their lives and return to their families and communities as mentors and leaders.

Youth Empowerment through Learning, Leading and Serving, Inc., Marietta: $3,000 to cover a portion of the salary of the operations manager.

Youth Villages, Douglasville: $3,000 for America Learns Software which improves administration, sustainability and efficiency of the AmeriCorps education and life skills program.

Parish Enrichment Grant Awards

The foundation’s Pastors Advisory Council made the recommendation for 10 Parish Enrichment Grants to the foundation’s board for approval. These grants help meet needs that pastors identified as meaningful.

Mary Our Queen Church, Norcross: $1,000 to transform the old parish hall into a new teen space with new paint, flooring, furniture, lighting, game table, stage and sound system.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church Atlanta: $1,000 to strengthen and expand programming for the parenting ministry.

St. Anna Church, Monroe: $1,000 for video equipment to stream Mass from the sanctuary to other locations in and outside the building and to homebound parishioners.

St. George Church, Newnan: $1,000 to create a space for the post-confirmation students and newly formed young adult group.

St. Helena Church, Clayton: $1,000 to repair the HVAC and explore an upgrade to a more energy-efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly system.

St. Mary’s Church, Toccoa: $1,000 for computers for student and adult Catholic education.

St. Paul of the Cross Church, Atlanta: $1,000 to print and mail brochures and other materials to promote planned giving in the parish.

St. Peter the Rock Church, The Rock: $1,000 for the summer vacation Bible school.

St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Alpharetta: $1,000 to provide the seniors group four smartphone lessons to learn to use transportation apps.

St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Smyrna: $1,000 to fund tuition costs for three parishioners to attend a three-year pastoral theology course offered by the archdiocese.