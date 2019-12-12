USCCB president urges prayers for pope’s 50 years as a priest

CNS photo/Vatican Media Pope Francis gives the homily as he celebrates a Mass for the Congolese Catholic community in Rome in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Dec. 1. During the month of December, Pope Francis marks his 83rd birthday and 50 years as a priest.

Prayer for Pope Francis Father of mercy, we come before you with gratitude for the 50 years of priesthood of Pope Francis, whom you have made Peter’s successor. Support him with the Spirit’s gifts so that he can continue to preach the Gospel with priestly zeal and lead the church with wisdom and strength and courage. May his example of long and faithful service be an inspiration to your priests and to all your faithful. We ask this through Christ our Lord.

WASHINGTON (CNS)—The Catholic faithful across the United States are invited to pray for Pope Francis as he celebrates 50 years as a priest.

Los Angeles Archbishop Jose H. Gomez, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, sent a letter to bishops across the country asking them to encourage parishioners to honor the jubilee during Advent with special prayers and Mass petitions.

The letter included a prayer for the pope as well as two petitions that can be used at Mass or in praying the Liturgy of the Hours. The archbishop also invited the faithful to use any other appropriate prayer for the pope if they desire.

Four days before Pope Francis celebrates his 83rd birthday Dec. 17, he will celebrate 50 years as a priest—a ministry he sees as being a shepherd who yearns to find those who are lost.

The prayers are being sent in English and Spanish to bishops. They were developed by the USCCB Secretariat for Divine Worship.

Archbishop Gomez encouraged bishops to share the prayers with parishes, schools and other diocesan ministries.

Supporting materials sent with the letter noted that Dec. 13, the anniversary of the pope’s priestly ordination, is a weekday in Advent and the memorial of St. Lucy. Church practice allows for the celebrant to use an optional special Mass for the day, including one identified as “For the Pope.” The materials suggest that the Mass “would be appropriate to use in honor of the 50 years of priesthood of Pope Francis.”