Father Timothy Ryan, a priest with varied career, dies December 13

ROSWELL—Father Timothy Ryan, a retired priest of the Diocese of Savannah, died peacefully in Roswell, on Dec. 13. He was 81.

A native of Garnacanty, Tipperary, Ireland, Father Ryan was one of 10 sons of Willie and Winifred Ryan.

He was ordained at All Hallows College in Dublin, Ireland in 1962 and served parishes in Augusta, Columbus and Albany.

In 1968, he joined the United States Air Force as a chaplain, serving eight assignments in the United States, and three oversees in the Philippines, England and Japan. It was during these years that Father Ryan was drawn to the work of the missionaries in the developing world, visiting and offering support to many of them. He retired after 22 years of active duty with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

After his military retirement, Father Ryan served in the Archdiocese of Atlanta for a time, and again in the Diocese of Savannah where he served in four missions. He later returned to Atlanta, working with Cross International, a Christian relief and development organization focused on alleviating poverty in the developing world.

Father Ryan visited and preached in more than 750 parishes across the United States, helping to raise funds for the organization.

“If I don’t preach, many poor don’t eat,” he said.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta.