Atlanta Fifth annual #iGiveCatholic campaign December 3 By ANDREW NELSON, Staff Writer | Published November 14, 2019

ATLANTA—Some 100 churches, schools and nonprofits in the Archdiocese of Atlanta are participating in the fifth annual #iGiveCatholic campaign.

The 24-hour appeal on Dec. 3 allows the faithful to support special needs in their backyards as the season of Advent begins.

Want to bring world-class singers to Atlanta from the Maîtrise Notre-Dame de Paris/Cathedral Choir for a sacred music experience? Here’s your chance as the Cathedral of Christ the King plans to host the choral group.

Want to help people who are homebound to hear the Gospel? The Shrine of the Immaculate Conception hopes to minister to men and women who cannot attend Mass through improved cameras and microphones to capture the images and sounds of Mass.

Or how about helping a Catholic school boost its scholarship fund to bridge the gap between the cost of providing a Catholic education school and tuition? That’s the goal of Our Lady of Victory School, Tyrone.

Principal George Wilkerson leads a small school of 92 students from pre-K to 8th grade–one that showcases the diversity of the faith. Our Lady of Victory School has served communities and a dozen parishes in the southern parts of metro Atlanta for 20 years.

His goal is modest. Last year, the school raised more than $2,100 on the day of giving, so this year’s aim is to exceed it, he said. The first year, the school raised $1,100, last year $2,100, “so we look to see that number grow again this year,” he said.

The small amount is important because it provides financial assistance to families seeking a Catholic education, he said.

“We have an average family need of $3,800 and 75 percent of Our Lady of Victory families show a need for assistance. This money helps us in making sure these families can enjoy the gift of Catholic school,” he said in an email.

The #iGiveCatholic Day is part of a global day of giving. Its goal is to rally Catholic communities in support of ministries that touch the soul including parishes, schools and nonprofit ministries, according to the New Orleans-based organization.

By the numbers

In 2018, nearly 3,000 donors contributed $650,000 to serve Atlanta ministries.

Wilkerson said there are so many worthwhile organizations for people to assist, but Catholic education for many students can be a springboard to higher success.

“Without Catholic education many of our students would be in failing schools and not receiving the gift of being in a faith-filled learning environment,” he said.

Nationally, more than $5.6 million was raised for some 2,500 participating parishes, schools and nonprofit ministries. Twenty-nine dioceses participated.

On the first Tuesday of December, individuals and organizations around the world will again have the opportunity to come together to celebrate generosity and give.

The 2018 fundraising success put the Archdiocese of Atlanta on the national map.

St. Pius X High School was the highest-ranking school nationwide, among 28 dioceses participating.

In addition, four of the top 10 organizations with the most donors came from Atlanta.

St. Lawrence Church, Lawrenceville, earned the top spot with 366 contributors, with Queen of Angels School, Roswell, number three with 256, followed by its neighboring school, Blessed Trinity High School with 253.

The national event is sponsored by Our Sunday Visitor. The lead local sponsor is the Atlanta Consulting Group.