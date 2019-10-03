St. Pius X is victorious in a five-set match















During the third set of the Sept. 24 match against Kennesaw’s Mount Paran Christian, St. Pius X High School sophomore middle blocker Annemarie Rakoski (#18) strikes the ball over the outstretched arms of Mount Paran Christian’s Bella Ferary (#2) and Hannah Pulley (#14). Rakoski had seven kills in St. Pius’ 3-2 victory over Mount Paran Christian. Photo By Michael Alexander

ATLANTA—St. Pius X High School’s Sept. 24 best three out of five volleyball match against Kennesaw’s Mount Paran Christian School was the first this season to go all five sets to edge out a victory. St. Pius, the Class 4A defending state champions, dropped the first and third sets, but they won the second and final two sets (21-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-20, 15-8).

The 18-member roster of “young talent” entered the match with nearly 30 wins and only three losses. There are only five seniors on the squad.

“Our sophomore group is one of the best I have ever had in 36 years of coaching, and they have a bunch of really good players who complement each other in terms of skills,” said head coach John Frederick.

Sophomore Kate LaRocco led the team with 10 kills (attacking points). Fellow sophomores Lura Underwood and Annemarie Rakoski had eight and seven kills respectively. Seniors Maggie McCurdy and Anna Galvin also provided another eight and seven kills respectively. Sophomore Emma Farrell led the team with 31 digs and junior Ava Pitchford handed out 36 assists.

In addition to a serving percentage of 93.3 percent, St. Pius X served 16 aces during the match.

St. Pius (33-4) will host an Oct. 5 tournament at Mark Kelly Gymnasium against West Forsyth High School, Cumming, and Whitewater High School, Fayetteville.