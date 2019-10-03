St. Pius X is victorious in a five-set match

Georgia Bulletin

  • During the third set of the Sept. 24 match against Kennesaw’s Mount Paran Christian, St. Pius X High School sophomore middle blocker Annemarie Rakoski (#18) strikes the ball over the outstretched arms of Mount Paran Christian’s Bella Ferary (#2) and Hannah Pulley (#14). Rakoski had seven kills in St. Pius’ 3-2 victory over Mount Paran Christian. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • St. Pius X High School’s Sydney Jatio (#4), left, and Ava Pitchford go up to block the shot of Mount Paran Christian outside hitter Angel Ferary (#1) during the first set of the Sept. 24 match. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • (L-r, near side of net) Seniors Maggie McCurdy and Anna Galvin and junior Ava Pitchford celebrate a point during the first set. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • During the second set of the match against Kennesaw’s Mount Paran Christian, St. Pius X High School outside hitter Anna Galvin (#12), one of five seniors on the team, strikes the ball over the outstretched arms of Mount Paran Christian’s Bella Ferary (#2) and Karen Dunn (#12). Galvin had seven kills in the Sept. 24 victory over Mount Paran Christian. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • L-r, far side of net) After St. Pius' Lura Underwood (#2) and Annemarie Rakoski (#18) block a shot, Ava Pitchford (#16) waits to hit the volleyball on the rebound. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • St. Pius X head coach John Frederick brings the team together as they prepare to return to the court after a called timeout. At this point in the third set, St. Pius was winning by one point, but they would lose the set 25-20. St. Pius eventually prevailed over Mount Paran Christian by winning three of the five sets. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Ava Pitchford (#16) and Annemarie Rakoski (#18) go up to block the shot of Mount Paran Christian outside hitter Angel Ferary (#1) during the fourth set. Both St. Pius players led the team in blocks during the match with four apiece. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • St. Pius X High School middle blocker Maggie McCurdy, center, opposite side of the net, one of five seniors on the team, strikes the ball over the outstretched arms of Mount Paran Christian’s Hannah Pulley (#14) and Beth Bowman (#9). McCurdy had eight kills in the Sept. 24 victory over Mount Paran Christian. Photo By Michael Alexander

Fayetteville

St. Pius X is victorious in a five-set match

By MICHAEL ALEXANDER, malexander@georgiabulletin.org | Published October 3, 2019

ATLANTA—St. Pius X High School’s Sept. 24 best three out of five volleyball match against Kennesaw’s Mount Paran Christian School was the first this season to go all five sets to edge out a victory. St. Pius, the Class 4A defending state champions, dropped the first and third sets, but they won the second and final two sets (21-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-20, 15-8).

During the fifth and deciding set, St. Pius X High School sophomore outside hitter Kate LaRocco (#8), strikes the ball over the outstretched arms of Mount Paran Christian’s Bella Ferary (#2) and Hannah Pulley (#14). LaRocco led the team with 10 kills in St. Pius’ 3-2 victory over Mount Paran Christian. Photo By Michael Alexander

The 18-member roster of “young talent” entered the match with nearly 30 wins and only three losses. There are only five seniors on the squad.

“Our sophomore group is one of  the best I have ever had in 36 years of coaching, and they have a bunch of really good  players who complement each other in terms of skills,” said head coach John Frederick.

Sophomore Kate LaRocco led the team with 10 kills (attacking points). Fellow sophomores Lura Underwood and Annemarie Rakoski had eight and seven kills respectively. Seniors Maggie McCurdy and Anna Galvin also provided another eight and seven kills respectively. Sophomore Emma Farrell led the team with 31 digs and junior Ava Pitchford handed out 36 assists.

In addition to a serving percentage of 93.3 percent, St. Pius X served 16 aces during the match.

St. Pius (33-4) will host an Oct. 5 tournament at Mark Kelly Gymnasium against West Forsyth High School, Cumming, and Whitewater High School, Fayetteville.