Our Lady of Mercy’s softball bats heat up under autumn skies













Our Lady of Mercy High School junior pitcher Nicole Lomonaco pitched a complete game. She held St. Francis School, Alpharetta, to one run in Mercy's fifth victory of the season.

FAYETTEVILLE—Our Lady of Mercy pitcher Nicole Lomonaco held the opposition, Alpharetta’s St. Francis High School, to one run in Mercy’s 13-1 home softball victory, Sept. 25.

St. Francis scored the game’s initial run in the first inning as Our Lady of Mercy went scoreless. In the bottom of the second inning, the Our Lady of Mercy bats heated up like the 90-degree field temperatures.

Assata Eaton, Our Lady of Mercy junior first baseman, started the second inning rally with a base hit, and with the support of freshman third baseman Melanie Brook, freshman catcher Khalani Roundtree, and sophomore second baseman Anjali David, Eaton crossed the plate for the team’s first run.

The team would score six runs in the second inning, another six runs in the third inning and one in the fourth inning before the game was called by the umpires.

There are only nine students on Our Lady of Mercy’s softball roster this year, and a third of the players are playing the sport for the first time this year. In the team’s final regular season game, Sept. 30, they defeated St. Francis on the road 23-15. Fourth year head coach Andrew McGovern and the team finished the 2019 season with a record of 6-7.