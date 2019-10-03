Georgia Bulletin

The Newspaper of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta

  • Our Lady of Mercy High School junior pitcher Nicole Lomonaco pitched a complete game. She held St. Francis School, Alpharetta, to one run in Mercy’s fifth victory of the season. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Khalani Roundtree, the team's catcher, stands in the batter's box waiting for the pitch. She had a base hit in the second inning and a double in the third inning. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Khalani Roundtree’s second inning base hit allowed Assata Eaton (#20) to cross home plate for the team’s first run of the game. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Second baseman Anjali David (#5) had a base hit in the second inning to load the bases. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • During the second inning of the Sept. 25 game against Alpharetta's St. Francis School, Our Lady of Mercy High School freshman third baseman Melanie Brook (#16) slides safely into home plate. Our Lady of Mercy defeated St. Francis 13-1. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Junior shortstop Sophia Launay makes a play on a ground ball. In the background looking on is her sophomore teammate and second baseman Anjali David. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Assata Eaton, left, is on the receiving end of a throw from the team’s shortstop Sophia Launay. With two outs in the inning, they were trying to close out the inning, but St. Francis School's Ava Margavio touches the bag before the ball reaches Eaton's glove. Photo By Michael Alexander

Fayetteville

Our Lady of Mercy’s softball bats heat up under autumn skies

By MICHAEL ALEXANDER, malexander@georgiabulletin.org | Published October 3, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE—Our Lady of Mercy pitcher Nicole Lomonaco held the opposition, Alpharetta’s St. Francis High School, to one run in Mercy’s 13-1 home softball victory, Sept. 25.

Our Lady of Mercy High School junior first baseman Assata Eaton positions herself for a throw to first base during the third inning. Eaton also had two base hits and a double to help lead the team to its fifth victory of the season. Photo By Michael Alexander

St. Francis scored the game’s initial run in the first inning as Our Lady of Mercy went scoreless. In the bottom of the second inning, the Our Lady of Mercy bats heated up like the 90-degree field temperatures.

Assata Eaton, Our Lady of Mercy junior first baseman, started the second inning rally with a base hit, and with the support of freshman third baseman Melanie Brook, freshman catcher Khalani Roundtree, and sophomore second baseman Anjali David, Eaton crossed the plate for the team’s first run.

The team would score six runs in the second inning, another six runs in the third inning and one in the fourth inning before the game was called by the umpires.

There are only nine students on Our Lady of Mercy’s softball roster this year, and a third of the players are playing the sport for the first time this year. In the team’s final regular season game, Sept. 30, they defeated St. Francis on the road 23-15. Fourth year head coach Andrew McGovern and the team finished the 2019 season with a record of 6-7.