Local parish celebrates contributions of African American Catholics

ATLANTA—In honor of National Black Catholic History Month, St. Paul of the Cross Church will special events and Masses throughout November.

Beginning in 1990, National Black Catholic History Month celebrates the history and heritage of black Catholics. The month includes the feast day of St. Martin de Porres (Nov. 3), the first black saint of the Americas, and the birthday of St. Augustine (Nov. 13), the first doctor of the church from North Africa.

Attendees are encouraged to wear Afro-centric attire or a mix of red, black and green. The church is located at 551 Harwell Road, NW, Atlanta.

Celebrations include a revival Nov. 18-19 at 7 p.m. each day. The theme is “Under Spiritual Reconstruction,” and will be led by Father Roy Lee. The music leader is Mr. Jack Tilson from Christ Our Hope Church in Lithonia. A reception will follow both revival nights in Deacon Lee Hall.

The celebration also includes a 10 a.m. Mass each Sunday in November.

Father Urey Mark will celebrate the first Mass on Nov. 3. He is the chaplain and director of Lyke House, The Catholic Center at Atlanta University Center, which serves students from Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University and Georgia State University. The Ghanaian Choir, Nigeria Choir and St. Paul’s Young Adult Choir will celebrate in song. A “Taste of Africa” reception will follow the Mass in Deacon Lee Hall.

On Nov. 10, Father Giles Conwill will serve as the principal celebrant. His scholarly works and publications include topics such as Bback Catholic history, evangelization, spirituality and preaching. The Adult Miracle Choir will celebrate in song led by music director Dr. Sonja Rosse.

Father Roy Lee will celebrate the Mass on Nov. 17. He is an adjunct professor at St. Leo University and teaches homiletics for the Archdiocese of Atlanta. He is active in prison ministry and Feed the Homeless ministry in Atlanta. The Adult Miracle Choir will again celebrate in song led by music director Rosse.

For the last Sunday, Nov. 24, Deacon Joseph Goolsby will be the homilist for the 10 a.m. Mass. He has served at St. Paul of the Cross for 28 years and is active in parish life. He is retired, but continues to assist bereaved families and is involved in the St. Vincent de Paul Society and Knights of Peter Claver. The children’s choir will celebrate in song.