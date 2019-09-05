Deacon William E. Payne Jr. dies Aug. 9

Facebook

Twitter

ATLANTA—Deacon William E. Payne Jr. died on Aug. 9. He was ordained a deacon on Dec. 3, 1988 and served at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Atlanta, until he retired with faculties in 2014. He was 70 years old.

He had lived with Alzheimer’s disease for the last six years.

Deacon Payne is survived by his wife Rose Payne; two daughters and their families, Ingrid Payne Hilsman and Max Hilsman and children Anna and Stuart; and Sonja Payne Szubski and Ben Szubski and children Teddy and Samantha.

He will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him for his magnanimous faith and compassion; especially, his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and many friends.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Shrine.