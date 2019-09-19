Deacon Frank Coughlin dies September 3

Facebook

ATLANTA—Deacon Frank Fenton Coughlin, who served three different Atlanta parishes, died Sept. 3. He was 84 years old.

Deacon Coughlin was born on Dec. 27, 1934 in Boise, Idaho to Thomas and Dortha Coughlin. The family moved to Bethesda, Maryland, then to Dallas, Texas. He graduated from Jesuit High School, studied for one year at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, then St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas. He then joined the Navy and attended Officer Candidate School. After receiving the rank of ensign, he went on to serve as a Navy aviator.

He married Patricia Schweiger in 1958. They spent the first two years at Naval Air Station in Newfoundland. After his time in the Navy, Deacon Coughlin was hired by Procter & Gamble and had a 31-year career involving many moves to Dallas, Texas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; San Antonio, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Frankfurt, Germany; Washington, D.C. and finally Atlanta.

He was ordained as a permanent deacon in 1987. He served as deacon at Holy Cross Church, Atlanta; St. Marguerite d’Youville Church, Lawrenceville, and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Atlanta.

He loved to play golf, and cheer for Notre Dame but most of all loved his wife and family.

Deacon Coughlin is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Mary Melvin. He is survived by his wife Patricia; his children Tom Coughlin and Cathy Edwards; his sons-in-law Tim Melvin and William Edwards; his grandchildren Tommy Melvin, Christine Melvin and Jake Edwards; and his brother Patrick Coughlin.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Sept. 9 at Holy Cross Church.