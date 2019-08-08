Deacon David L. Briselden dies July 29 Published August 8, 2019

JOHNS CREEK—Deacon David Lee Briselden of St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek, died Monday, July 29 with his wife by his side. He was 75 years old.

He was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, to the late Don and Evelyn Briselden on Feb. 26, 1944. Deacon Briselden had three older siblings.

He and his wife, Patti, were married for 53 years and blessed with four children. He lived an exceptional life, centered around his family and ministries.

Ordained a deacon on Nov. 15, 1986, in the Diocese of Little Rock, Arkansas, Deacon Briselden served at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in West Memphis, Arkansas for two years before moving to Hot Springs, Arkansas and serving at St. John Catholic Church for 23 years. He moved to Georgia and has served at St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek, since October of 2011.

Deacon Briselden was able to perform the marriage services for his sons and baptize all of his grandchildren. Performing baptisms was one of his favorite things, and he felt so blessed to baptize other family members and hundreds of children.

Deacon Briselden loved camping with his family and going out on his boat and enjoying God’s creation.

In his 60’s he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Even though it was a struggle and stole parts of his independence, he never let it define him.

He is survived by his wife, Patti; sons Robert (Shannon), Michael (Jamie), Sean (Kim); daughter Jennifer; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was Aug. 6 at St. Brigid Church.

Donations in memory of Deacon Briselden may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Program at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta at www.shepherd.org/giving/charitable-giving.