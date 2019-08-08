Catholic Foundation of North Georgia announces spring grant awards

Facebook

HOW TO APPLY For applications: www.cfnga.org/grants. Application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. One application per organization or archdiocesan department may be submitted.

ATLANTA—The Catholic Foundation of North Georgia issued 62 grants totaling $160,700 for the spring 2019 competitive grant cycle. These grants support both the Catholic and greater community through a variety of causes within the Archdiocese of Atlanta. The Catholic Foundation holds 11 funds, designated specifically for grant-giving. The generosity of the donors, who have contributed to these funds, enables the foundation to distribute the grants.

The foundation attracts, professionally manages and invests gifts to support the current and long-term financial needs of parishes, schools, charities and other ministries to help them achieve their missions.

The foundation accepts applications and makes awards twice yearly.

Catholic Community Spring Grant Awards

The Catholic Foundation’s Board of Directors awarded the following 52 Catholic Community grants:

Aquinas Center of Theology at Emory University, Atlanta: $2,000 to offer parish education on lay leadership during this time of church crisis, bringing to Atlanta experts on ecclesiology, canon law and other topics.

Archdiocese of Atlanta – Office of Stewardship, Smyrna: $5,000 for the 2019 International Catholic Stewardship Conference and Amazing Parish Conference scholarships.

Archdiocese of Atlanta – Respect Life Ministry, Smyrna: $1,900 to use art and beauty to change hearts toward a greater reverence for life.

Atlanta Union Mission Corporation, Atlanta: $1,000 to support the addiction-recovery programs, services and resources for the men served at The Potter’s House.

Bethany Christian Services, Atlanta: $2,500 to support women in crisis with unplanned pregnancies struggling to decide whether to parent or make an adoption plan.

Camp Dream, Atlanta: $2,000 to provide an educational, accessible and quality Summer Camp Program for children with special needs.

Camp Kudzu, Atlanta: $2,000 for “camperships” allowing low-income children with type 1 diabetes to attend the diabetes camp programs.

Catholic Charities Atlanta, Inc., Smyrna: $3,500 to provide under-served metro Atlanta seniors with financial education, coaching/counseling and one-on-one housing counseling services.

Christ Child Society of Atlanta, Atlanta: $2,000 to help fund the literacy programs at St. Peter Claver and Our Lady of Victory schools.

Christ the King School, Atlanta: $2,000 to purchase equipment for a new Robotics Lab.

Christ the Redeemer SVdP, Dawsonville: $1,500 to provide assistance in transporting clients to and from jobs and to help provide for gas, repairs and tires on a personal vehicle to enable independence.

Christian City Home for Children, Union City: $2,000 for operational expenses for Children’s Village, Safe Place, Thrive, and Cross Roads Foster and Adoption Care.

Connecting Henry, Inc., McDonough: $3,000 to expand the scope and impact of efforts by increasing the number of families and individuals served.

Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School, Atlanta: $6,000 to help support a financial literacy program for all students in grades 9-12.

Crossroads Community Ministries, Inc., Atlanta: $5,000 to support the general operations of the Renewal Project.

Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC), Tucker: $2,500 to support FODAC’s Home Medical Equipment Program, which provides items and services at little or no cost.

Holy Name of Jesus Chinese Mission, Norcross: $7,500 to help defray the cost of replacing two HVAC systems.

Holy Spirit College, Atlanta: $2,000 to offer one-year grants to first generation students or those in financial need.

Hospice House Foundation of WNC, Inc., Franklin: $2,000 to help purchase furniture, fixtures and equipment for the new Franklin Hospice House.

Jerusalem House, Inc., Atlanta: $2,000 to help provide housing, supportive services and educational opportunities to adult and youth residents.

L’Arche Atlanta, Decatur: $2,000 to help purchase a wheelchair-accessible van to support efforts to ensure that adults with disabilities are involved in community life.

Lionheart School, Alpharetta: $2,500 to fund scholarships for families in need of tuition assistance.

No One Alone, Dahlonega: $1,900 to provide meals for adult and child victims attending support groups.

North Fulton Community Charities, Roswell: $2,000 to supplement funds for individuals and families experiencing a medical crisis, a chronic or terminal illness.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Carrollton: $2,500 to create a new family-based catechesis program that will allow families to learn their faith together, encouraging parents as primary educators.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home Auxiliary, Atlanta: $2,000 to refurbish the community day rooms on both floors of the home.

Our Lady of the Assumption School, Atlanta: $3,000 to help purchase new, school-owned band instruments, enabling more students to participate in the band program.

Our Lady of the Mountains Church, Jasper: $2,000 to support the cost of transportation of parish youth on pilgrimages to historic cities to learn about their faith.

Our Lady of Victory School, Tyrone: $7,500 to replace remaining desktop computers in the student computer lab that are out of warranty and past life expectancy.

PATH – Post Abortion Treatment and Healing, Atlanta: $2,000 to fund one Rachel’s Vineyard retreat weekend.

Prevent Blindness Georgia, Sandy Springs: $2,000 to help screen children at Title 1 or lottery-funded Head Start pre-schools or childcare centers to ensure they are vision ready for school.

Queen of Angels School, Roswell: $1,000 to provide resource program ExamReader pens that give students the opportunity to have text read to them.

Rainbow House, Inc., Jonesboro: $2,000 to support operating costs to ensure youth live in a safe and comfortable home that will enable them to heal.

Rainbow Village, Duluth: $1,000 to support adult programming and case management, children/youth programs, adult education and career advancement programs, and the early childhood education center.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Hartwell: $2,000 to provide confirmation candidates a weekend retreat to focus on spiritual growth and discernment.

Sheltering Arms Early Education and Childcare Centers, Atlanta: $1,500 to provide scholarships for families in need to access high-quality childcare.

Southwest Christian Hospice Inc., Union City: $2,900 to help fund the five-county hospice program which is offered at no cost to patients and families.

St. Catherine of Siena School, Kennesaw: $3,000 to support students and parents who speak other languages to acquire necessary vocabulary, reading and writing skills to help improve student achievement.

St. Francis of Assisi Church, Cartersville: $2,500 to allow parish youth to serve as missionaries at Catholic Heart Work Camp in Tennessee helping the poor.

St. John Paul II Mission, Gainesville: $2,000 to allow the mission’s youth to attend the Steubenville Atlanta retreat.

St. Joseph School, Athens: $2,000 to help replace the outdated Chromebooks for the fourth-grade students.

St. Joseph School, Marietta: $6,000 to help purchase furniture, materials, and technology for the pre-k classroom.

St. Lawrence Church, Lawrenceville: $2,500 to enhance faith formation of preschool and elementary aged children by implementing the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd program, including training, materials and building of the Atrium.

St. Mary’s School, Rome: $10,000 to purchase new lunchroom tables.

St. Mary’s Independent Living Extensions (SMILE), Lawrenceville: $2,000 to acquire experts in areas such as nutrition, finance and health to educate clients and improve lives.

St. Peter Claver Regional School, Decatur: $11,500 to help update the media center library space.

St. Peter the Rock Church, The Rock: $2,500 to purchase Glory & Praise, Third Edition Hymnal complete sets for the parish and choir.

St. Monica Church; ABLAZE RADIO ministry, Duluth: $2,000 to help purchase redundancy/backup equipment and improve current on-air capability to allow live broadcasts of Masses and special programming.

The Community School, Decatur: $1,500 to provide excellent, appropriate services to autistic adolescents and young adults and their families.

Top Dogg K9 Foundation, Lilburn: $2,000 to help provide veterans from North Georgia with highly trained service dogs through the Veterans Deserve Outstanding Generosity and Service (VDOGS) program.

Youth In Mission, Marietta: $1,000 for scholarships for North Georgia youth to attend mission trips and spread God’s word.

youthSpark, Atlanta: $2,000 to provide crisis intervention and other life-saving services to at-risk youth through the youth services center.

Parish Enrichment Grant Awards

The Catholic Foundation’s Pastors Advisory Council made the recommendations for 10 parish enrichment grants to the foundation’s board for approval. These grants help meet parish needs that the pastor has identified as meaningful.

Good Samaritan Church, Ellijay: $1,000 to help fund the Teen Youth Group’s Mission Trip to Florida to help families in need and the community’s needs at nursing homes, Habitat for Humanity and the YMCA.

Holy Family Church, Marietta: $1,000 to refurbish the teen room with new flooring and paint.

Holy Name of Jesus Mission, Norcross: $1,000 to fund English classes for adults who speak only Chinese.

St. Anna Church, Monroe: $1,000 for the youth to serve at a community mission trip to help those less fortunate and to grow in evangelization.

St. Benedict Church, Johns Creek: $1,000 to upgrade the computer system to communicate the St. Vincent de Paul ministry and provide annual tax letters to donors.

St. Francis of Assisi Church, Blairsville: $1,000 to provide an affordable opportunity for youth, young adults and families to participate in the National March for Life, inspiring a new generation of sanctity-of-life supporters.

St. James the Apostle Church, McDonough: $1,000 to purchase a mobile coffee cart to be the center of welcome, hospitality and fellowship after Masses and at other parish events.

St. John Paul II Mission, Gainesville: $1,000 to build a gift shop cabinet/display area in the narthex.

St. Peter the Rock Church, The Rock: $1,000 to furnish the church office, CCD and pastor’s office with multi-functional printers to better serve the parish with reliable equipment.

St. Thomas More Church, Decatur: $1,000 to offset some initial costs of a transition to new forms of catechesis and faith formation.