Diocesan administrator announces new priest assignments

ATLANTA—Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, has announced the following priest assignments, effective July 1.

Administrators

Father Matthew Dalrymple has been assigned as administrator for St. Luke the Evangelist Church, Dahlonega.

Father Paul Moreau, pastor at St. Joseph Church, Athens, has also been assigned as administrator for St. Catherine Labouré Church, Jefferson.

Father Thang M. Pham has been assigned as administrator for St. Mary Church, Toccoa, and as chaplain for the Vietnamese community at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Hartwell.

Father Jaime Rivera has been assigned as administrator for St. Francis of Assisi Church, Blairsville.

Parochial Vicars

Father Valery I. Akoh has been assigned as parochial vicar at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Kennesaw.

Father Luis E. Alvarez has been assigned as parochial vicar at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Woodstock.

Father Michael K. Bremer has been assigned as parochial vicar at St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek.

Father Jorge Carranza has been assigned as parochial vicar at Prince of Peace Church, Flowery Branch.

Father Gregory D. Goolsby has been assigned as parochial vicar at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, Douglasville.

Father Roberto Herrera Castañeda has been assigned as parochial vicar at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Alpharetta.

Father John Michael Metz has been assigned as parochial vicar at St. Mary’s Church, Rome.

Father Cong T. Nguyen has been assigned as parochial vicar at St. Michael Church, Gainesville.

Father Peeter Pedroza has been assigned as parochial vicar at St. Jude the Apostle Church, Sandy Springs.

Father Michael C. Revak has been assigned as parochial vicar at St. Joseph Church, Athens.

Father Peter Xuan The Ha has been assigned as parochial vicar at Our Lady of Vietnam Church, Riverdale.

Father Adam M. Blatt has been assigned as parochial vicar at St. Pius X Church, Conyers. A priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago, Father Blatt’s assignment is with the permission of Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago.

Father Mark A. White has been assigned as parochial vicar at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta.

Associate Director

Father Branson Hipp has been assigned as associate director of vocations for the Archdiocese of Atlanta, Smyrna.