Cristo Rey Board of Trustees selects new president

Facebook

Twitter

ATLANTA— The Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School Board of Trustees announced June 4 that Camille Naughton has been named the second president of the high school, effective July 1, 2020, when Deacon Bill Garrett retires as founding president.

Naughton, vice president of advancement and corporate partnerships, has been with Cristo Rey Atlanta since the school was founded in 2013, previously serving as vice president of advancement.

Naughton expressed her gratitude for the appointment.

“Due to the strong leadership of Bill Garrett, Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit has enjoyed an unprecedented level of success in its first five years. I am honored that the board has selected me to continue Bill’s legacy and lead the school into maturity,” she said. “I look forward to working with our board of trustees, Principal Dr. Diane Bush, our dedicated faculty and staff, our 134 innovative corporate partners, our generous donors and all those in the Atlanta community who want our remarkable students to benefit from an elite Jesuit education while gaining corporate experience to ensure their success in college and in life.”

Naughton was selected as president after a national search to fill the post. Board Chairman Dave Sewell announced the appointment.

“Camille is a true leader and understands Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit in a very personal way, having been an instrumental team member since the school was founded,” Sewell said. “She passionately endorses the high standards of the college prep curriculum and the innovative corporate work study experience. Camille has a vast knowledge of the metro Atlanta business community, which will help ensure the success of Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit into the future.”

In her most recent role in advancement and corporate partnerships, Naughton directed the Corporate Work Study Program, working with corporate partners and fostering relationships with metro Atlanta CEOs and supervisors while also leading fundraising efforts. Naughton raised more than $30 million in just 14 months for the school’s 2016 capital campaign exceeding the goal of $25 million. Additionally, she has been responsible for raising the annual operating funds, securing corporate work study fees, growing the Endowment Fund, grant writing and special events.

Naughton succeeds Deacon Garrett who led the school since its beginning. He successfully built a college prep high school in the heart of downtown Atlanta that specifically serves students of limited economic means. He drew in corporate partners from Atlanta’s business community to employ students through a work study program; grew the school from 164 freshmen in 2014 to 515 students in four grades; persuaded Atlanta developer and philanthropists Jim and Janet Cumming to donate the office building in which the school resides; established a robust endowment to ensure the stability of the school; and oversaw its first two graduating classes with 100% college acceptance.

She previously held the position of director of development for Christ the King School in Atlanta, was director of government affairs for the Jacksonville (Florida) Chamber of Commerce and a legislative aide in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Naughton serves on the Metro Chamber Board of Advisors, the Central Atlanta Progress Board of Directors, is a member of the Atlanta Junior League and is an American Enterprise Institute Leadership Network alumna. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Miami University and is pursuing a master of arts in educational leadership from the University of Notre Dame.

Naughton and her husband, Tim, live in Buckhead and have two children, Mac and Clare.