App engages Catholics at annual Eucharistic Congress

Photo by Thomas Spink The parish group from St. Michael Church, Gainesville, moves with their colorful banner through the great hall during the Saturday morning procession that kicked off day two of the Eucharistic Congress in 2017. Downloading the official 2019 Congress app will enhance the experience of attendees at the event, June 21-22.

COLLEGE PARK— As technology continues to advance, the Catholic Church finds new ways to connect online, including websites, social media accounts, podcasts, electronic newsletters and more.

This also includes an app for the annual Eucharistic Congress, an event that brings together more than 30,000 people from north and central Georgia and surrounding areas to share in the presence of the Eucharist. This year’s event will be June 21-22 at the Georgia International Convention Center. The theme is from Luke 22:19, “This is my body given up for you.”

The standard for any kind of conference now includes having an app, explained Paula Gwynn Grant, director of communications for the Archdiocese of Atlanta. The Eucharistic Congress “is a big conference and has a lot to offer. We have to be mobile,” she said.

The Eucharistic Congress app made its debut in 2017, receiving positive feedback and reviews.

With the teen track returning to the Congress this year after a break, Grant believes “the app will be very appealing” to the youth, she said.

The app is an extension of the Eucharistic Congress website, she explained. Users can find the schedule for every track, information on speakers and the complete schedule for Saturday and Sunday. Messages will be sent through the app to remind users about the exhibitors’ hall, ministry tables, availability of confession and other happenings during the Congress. The Eucharistic Congress provides “something for every age and stage of spiritual growth,” said Grant.

To download the Eucharistic Congress app, text ATLEC to 88202. You can also search for myParish in the App Store or Google Play. Search ATLEC after opening.

For those hesitant about downloading the app this year, Grant encourages Catholics to not be afraid of the new technology.

“Give it a try, it’s easy,” she said.