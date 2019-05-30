Then & NOW: All grown up – the two girls who welcomed an archbishop By MICHAEL ALEXANDER, malexander@georgiabulletin.org | Published May 30, 2019

ATLANTA—Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory was installed as the Archdiocese of Washington’s seventh archbishop on May 21, but 14 years ago he was installed as the sixth archbishop of Atlanta. The installation Mass took place at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park on Jan. 17, 2005.

In the lead story for the January 20, 2005 issue of The Georgia Bulletin, our late executive editor, Mary Anne Castranio, described a moment that unfolded at the rite of canonical installation: “During an especially moving part of the rite, children dressed in native costumes formed a line and walked up, one by one, to greet the archbishop. As each one stood on tiptoes to whisper in his ear, Archbishop Gregory listened gently and blessed each child individually.”

The page one photo for the January 20 issue displays an image depicting that moment. As Archbishop Gregory bends over to receive a greeting from 3-year-old Frida Sandoval and her 10-year-old cousin, Karla, the top of his miter forms a symbolic circle of unity between the bishop and the two girls, who were representatives of his new faith community.

I recently met up with the Sandovals at Divino Niño Jesús Mission in Duluth.

Karla graduated from Marist School, Atlanta, in 2013. After high school, she attended Georgia State University. Karla, a 2017 graduate of the university, majored in journalism, with a concentration in public relations and a minor in hospitality.

Today Karla, 24, is employed at the Atlanta office of Porsche Consulting, Inc.

Frida, 17, is a rising senior at Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville. Frida plays for the school’s volleyball team, and she is a captain on the soccer team. Frida is also an avid fan of the hometown soccer team, Atlanta United.

Looking ahead, Frida has ambitions of starting out as an elementary school teacher, but eventually she wants to become a college professor.