The Class of 2019: Top scholars honored at Catholic high schools

ATLANTA—Valedictorians and salutatorians from Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Atlanta were honored for their academic achievements.

Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell

Blessed Trinity School in Roswell held their graduation on Saturday, May 18. James Mancini, son of Frederick and Jennifer Mancini, is the valedictorian. He will attend the University of Notre Dame. The Mancini family attends St. Brigid Church in Johns Creek. Gabriella Berrey, daughter of Steven and Blanca Berrey, is the salutatorian for the graduating class. She will attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology next year. The Berrey family attends St. Ann Church in Marietta.

Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School, Atlanta

Cristo Rey Atlanta’s commencement was held on Thursday, May 23. The valedictorian of their second graduating class is Elizabeth Rodriguez, daughter of Osvaldo Rodriguez and Acela Izaguirre. She will attend the University of Notre Dame and plans to major in neuroscience and behavioral science. Her family attends St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Smyrna. Cristo Rey’s salutatorian is Amani D’Sha Clark, daughter of ShaDonna Harris. She will attend the University of Virginia and plans to major in nursing. Clark’s family attends the Wings of Faith Worldwide Ministries.

Holy Spirit Preparatory School, Atlanta

This year, Holy Spirit honored two co-valedictorians for the graduating class on Friday, May 24. Watson Casal, son of Dr. Adolph Casal and Dr. Dede Casal, will enroll at Georgia Tech to study mechanical engineering. The Casal family worships at Holy Spirit Church in Atlanta. Mikayla Brown, daughter of James Brown and Ann Brown (teacher at Lower School of Holy Spirit), will attend the Capstone Scholars program at the University of South Carolina, where she will study genetics and psychology. The Brown family worships at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Kennesaw.

Marist School, Atlanta

The graduation ceremony for Marist School was held on Saturday, May 25 in the Centennial Center. Isabella Hay, daughter of Michael and Melissa Hay, is the valedictorian of this year’s class. She will attend Yale University. Her family worships at Our Lady of the Assumption in Atlanta. Natalie Selover is the salutatorian. The daughter of Peter Selover and Katy Morrissey will attend the University of Notre Dame. Her family worships at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta.

Monsignor Donovan High School, Athens

Monsignor Donovan School in Athens celebrated graduation on Saturday, May 18. This year’s valedictorian is Alexandria McClure, daughter of Greg McClure and Peggy Rubio. She will attend the University of Georgia in the fall. The family worships at the Catholic Center at UGA. The salutatorian is Brandon Ponce, son of Jorge and Leticia Ponce. This fall, he will attend Emory University. The Ponce family attends St. Joseph Church in Athens.

Notre Dame Academy, Duluth

Notre Dame Academy will celebrate their first graduation ceremony on Friday, May 31. William Barcena, son of Frank and Polly Barcena is the valedictorian and attends St. Benedict Church in Duluth. He will attend the University of Notre Dame. Emily Mlakar, daughter of Gary and Fumiko Mlakar, is the salutatorian. She will attend George Washington University. Her family worships at St. Brigid Church in Johns Creek.

Our Lady of Mercy High School, Fayetteville

Graduation ceremonies for Our Lady of Mercy were held Saturday, May 18. Daniel Burgess, son of Stephen and Kimberly Burgess, is the valedictorian, and a graduate from Our Lady of Victory School in Tyrone. He will attend Princeton University, where he plans to major in public policy. The Burgess family attends St. Mary Magdalene Church in Newnan. Flora Thuy-Tien Ngo, daughter of Brian Ngo and Trinh Nguyen, is the salutatorian. She is also a graduate of St. John the Evangelist School in Hapeville. She will attend the University of Central Florida and plans to study criminal justice. Her family attends Our Lady of Vietnam Church in Riverdale.

Pinecrest Academy, Cumming

This year, Pinecrest Academy honored two co-valedictorians at their graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 18. Nick Kelhofer, son of Kenneth and Dana Kelhofer is a valedictorian, along with Maddie Sullivan, daughter of Daniel and Janis Sullivan. Kelhofer will attend Georgia Tech and plans to major in chemical engineering. Sullivan will attend the University of Notre Dame in the fall, with plans to major in accounting. The Sullivan family worships at St. Brendan the Navigator Church in Cumming.

Pinecrest Academy also honored two co-salutatorians. Ben Meersman, son of Mark and Christie Meersman, will attend the University of Georgia in the fall. The family worships at St. Benedict Church in Duluth. Moriah Jones, daughter of Richard and Christa Jones, plans to major in dance and marine biology at the University of South Florida.

St. Pius X High School, Atlanta

St. Pius X School in Atlanta held graduation on Saturday, May 18. The valedictorian is Eleanor “Ellie” Elizabeth Glenn, daughter of Dr. Robert and Susan Glenn. She is also a graduate of St. Thomas More School in Decatur. She will attend Santa Clara University. Ansley Rebecca Boykin, also a graduate of Mount Vernon Presbyterian School, is the salutatorian. The daughter of John Boykin and Karen Cooper, she will attend the University of Georgia.