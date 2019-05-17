St. John Bosco wins its first state soccer championship





The St. John Bosco Academy boys’ soccer team raises the Georgia Independent Christian Athletic Association (GICAA) Division II-AA state championship trophy after three seasons of competition. Photo Courtesy of St. John Bosco Academy

CUMMING—The St. John Bosco Academy boys varsity scoccer team won its first Georgia Independent Christian Athletic Association (GICAA) Division II-AA state championship after beating the Home School Athletic Leagues Organization (HALO) Wolfpack 3-2. Both teams entered the title game undefeated, St. John Bosco at 11-0 and their opponent at 20-0. The championship game was May 4 at the MOBA Soccer Academy in Peachtree City.

The St. John Bosco team, only in its third year, is led by head coach Alex Brenner and assistant coach Claire Sullivan.

“Everyone was willing to do whatever needed to be done for the betterment of the team, and I truly believe it was for the love of their brothers on the team,” said Coach Brenner. “It was the total commitment of each individual on the team that allowed us to be successful. And it was all inspired by the trust and faith in God amongst the team.”

St. John Bosco Academy is a Pre-K through 12th grade hybrid school in Cumming.